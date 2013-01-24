A. GENERAL TERMS (KETENTUAN UMUM)



1.Definitions (Definisi)



The following terms used in these Conditions of Sale shall have the meaning set forth below:



Istilah-istilah yang digunakan dalam Ketentuan Penjualan berikut memiliki arti sebagaimana dijabarkan di bawah ini:



Affiliate with respect to Philips, any entity which controls, is controlled by or under common control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. For the purpose of this definition, a legal entity shall be deemed to be controlled if: (i) more than 50% (fifty per cent) of its voting stock is owned by the controlling entity; or (ii) the controlling entity has the ability to direct the business activities or appoint the majority of the directors of such legal entity.

Afiliasi terkait dengan Philips, entitas yang memiliki,dikendalikan oleh atau dibawah pengawasan Koninklijke Philips N.V. Guna kepentingan definisi ini, suatu badan hukum dianggap dikuasai apabila (i) lebih dari 50% (lima puluh persen) pengambilan suara dimiliki oleh perusahaan yang menguasai; atau (ii) apabila perusahaan yang menguasai memiliki kemampuan untuk mengarahkan aktifitas usaha perusahaan atau menunjuk direktur mayoritas dari badan hukum tersebut.





Customer means the party who issues purchase order(s) to Philips for the purchase of the Products.

Pelanggan berarti pihak yang menerbitkan pesanan pembelian kepada Philips untuk pembelian Produk-produk.



Products certain medical equipment supplied by Philips, including parts, accessories and Licensed Software, as specified in the Quotation or supply agreement.



Produk peralatan medis tertentu yang dipasok oleh Philips, termasuk suku cadang, aksesori, dan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi, sebagaimana disebutkan dalam Penawaran Harga atau perjanjian pasokan.

2. Validity of Quotation and Conditions of Sale (Validitas Penawaran Harga dan Ketentuan Penjualan)



Any Philips' quotation for Products (a “Quotation”) is open for acceptance within the period stated therein and is subject to change or withdrawal by Philips prior to such acceptance. Any purchase orders, whether or not arising from a Quotation, shall be subject to Philips' confirmation in writing. These Conditions of Sale shall be applicable to any sale of Products. Any terms and conditions set forth on the Customer’s purchase order or otherwise issued by the Customer are hereby rejected and shall not apply to the sale and supply of Products, unless and to the extent expressly stated otherwise in the Quotation.



Penawaran harga Produk Philips (“Penawaran Harga”) terbuka untuk diterima dalam periode waktu yang tercantum di dalamnya, dan dapat diubah atau ditarik oleh Philips sebelum adanya penerimaan tersebut. Pesanan pembelian (PO), baik yang berasal dari Penawaran Harga maupun bukan, harus mendapatkan konfirmasi tertulis dari Philips. Ketentuan Penjualan ini berlaku untuk penjualan Produk apa pun. Syarat dan ketentuan yang tercantum dalam pesanan pembelian Pelanggan atau dikeluarkan oleh Pelanggan dengan ini ditolak dan tidak akan berlaku untuk penjualan dan pasokan Produk, kecuali dan sejauh disebutkan sebaliknya secara tersurat dalam Penawaran Harga.

3. Prices (Harga)



The prices as set out in a Quotation are net of any taxes, including but not limited to value added tax, sales tax, consumption tax, goods and services tax and similar taxes, duties, import and export fees, which are imposed by any governmental entity or authority (the “Taxes”). All Taxes on the amounts due hereunder, or which otherwise arise out of or are imposed in relation to the supply of Products, shall be borne by the Customer. Each party shall be responsible for taxes based on its own net income, employment taxes (including any social taxes) of the personnel engaged by it, and for taxes on any property it owns or leases.



Harga yang tercantum dalam Penawaran Harga adalah pajak pertambahan nilai, pajak penjualan, pajak konsumsi, pajak barang dan jasa, termasuk tapi tidak terbatas pada pajak barang dan jasa dan pajak-pajak serupa, bea, biaya ekspor-impor, yang dikenakan oleh badan atau otoritas pemerintah (“Pajak”). Semua Pajak atas jumlah yang harus dibayarkan, atau yang timbul dari atau dikenakan terkait dengan pasokan Produk, akan ditanggung oleh Pelanggan. Masing-masing pihak bertanggung jawab untuk pajak atas pendapatan bersihnya sendiri, pajak penghasilan karyawan (termasuk pajak sosial) dari personel yang terlibat, dan atas pajak pada properti yang dimiliki atau disewakannya.

4. Payment (Pembayaran)



4.1 Unless otherwise specified in the Quotation, Philips will invoice the Customer, and Customer shall pay the amount invoiced in full within thirty (30) days from the date of the invoice, unless agreed otherwise by the parties in writing. Philips may change credit or payment terms for unfulfilled orders if, in Philips' reasonable opinion, the Customer’s financial condition, previous payment record, or relationship with Philips merits such change. Unless otherwise specified in the Quotation, the Customer shall make payment to the bank account stipulated by Philips.



Kecuali jika disebutkan sebaliknya dalam Penawaran Harga, Philips akan menerbitkan faktur kepada Pelanggan, dan Pelanggan harus membayar jumlah yang ditagih secara penuh dalam jangka waktu tiga puluh (30) hari dari tanggal faktur, kecuali apabila disepakati sebaliknya oleh para pihak secara tertulis. Philips dapat mengubah ketentuan kredit atau pembayaran untuk pesanan yang belum dipenuhi jika, menurut pendapat wajar Philips, kondisi keuangan Pelanggan, catatan pembayaran sebelumnya, atau hubungannya dengan Philips membuat perubahan tersebut layak untuk dilakukan. Kecuali jika disebutkan sebaliknya dalam Penawaran Harga, Pelanggan akan melakukan pembayaran ke rekening bank yang ditentukan oleh Philips.

4.2 The Customer has the option to pay by means of a divisible, irrevocable, documentary and confirmed letter of credit, in a form acceptable to Philips, payable at sight against the shipping documents, at or confirmed by a first class bank in Indonesia acceptable to Philips and opened for the benefit of Philips or by such other means as Philips may authorize in writing. The Customer shall establish the letter of credit by a first class bank in Indonesia, that has adopted the Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits issued by the International Chamber of Commerce, prior to shipment and in favour of Philips on the basis of 100 % of the value of the respective order. The letter of credit shall be valid for at least six (6) months from issuance, shall allow for partial shipments and shall allow at least thirty (30) days for presentation. The Customer shall pay all bank charges outside of Indonesia. If the Customer requests that shipment be made other than the agreed delivery conditions, the letter of credit shall be drawn in an amount sufficient to pay for any additional shipping costs, if any.



Pelanggan memiliki pilihan untuk membayar dengan menggunakan L/C yang tidak dapat dibagi, ditarik kembali, dokumenter dan dikonfirmasi, dalam format yang diterima oleh Philips, yang dibayarkan dibayarkan atas unjuk berdasarkan dokumen pengiriman di konter bank pengonfirmasi, yang merupakan bank kelas satu di Indonesia, yang telah menerapkan menerapkan Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits (UCPDC) yang diterbitkan oleh International Chamber of Commerce untuk kepentingan Philips berdasarkan 100 % nilai dari harga pembelian atas pesanan terkait L/C harus berlaku selama setidaknya enam (6) bulan sejak diterbitkan, harus mengizinkan pengiriman sebagian, dan harus mengizinkan setidaknya tiga puluh (30) hari untuk penyajian. Pelanggan harus membayar semua biaya bank diluar Indonesia. Apabila Pelanggan meminta pengiriman untuk dilakukan selain yang sudah disepakati pada ketentuan pengiriman, L/C akan ditarik dalam jumlah yang cukup untuk biaya tambahan pengiriman, jika ada.



4.3 Any delay in payments will incur interest at the rate of 1.5% per month immediately as from the due date. If the Customer fails to pay any amount when due, Philips may suspend or discontinue the performance of services, suspend or discontinue the delivery of the Products and related services, and/or deduct the unpaid amount from any amounts otherwise owed to the Customer by Philips, in addition to any other rights or remedies available to Philips. Furthermore, Philips or its designated representative may, without notice to the Customer, enter any premises in which the Products may be found and render them inoperable or remove them, and hold and sell them in accordance with the applicable law. In any action initiated to enforce payment by the Customer, Philips shall be entitled to recover as part of its damages all costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney’s fees, in connection with such action.



Segala keterlambatan pembayaran akan dikenai bunga pada nilai sebesar 1.5% per bulan dengan segera sejak tanggal jatuh tempo. Jika Pelanggan tidak membayar jumlah yang jatuh tempo, Philips dapat menagguhkan atau menghentikan pelaksanaan layanan, menangguhkan atau menghentikan pengiriman Produk dan layanan terkait, dan/atau mengurangkan jumlah yang belum dibayarkan dari jumlah yang terutang kepada Pelanggan oleh Philips, selain hak atau ganti rugi lain yang tersedia bagi Philips. Selain itu, Philips atau perwakilan yang ditunjuknya dapat, tanpa pemberitahuan kepada Pelanggan, memasuki lokasi tempat Produk mungkin berada dan membuat produk tersebut tidak bisa dioperasikan atau mengambil Produk tersebut, dan menahan serta menjual Produk tersebut sesuai dengan undang-undang yang berlaku. Dalam tindakan yang dilakukan untuk menegakkan pembayaran oleh Pelanggan, Philips berhak untuk mendapatkan kembali semua biaya dan pengeluaran sebagai bagian dari ganti ruginya, termasuk biaya pengacara yang wajar, terkait dengan tindakan tersebut.



4.4 If the Customer cancels an order prior to delivery and the Customer has a legal right to do so, the Customer shall pay the costs incurred by Philips up to the date of cancellation including, but not limited to, the costs of manufacture of the Products, the costs of providing any training, educational or other services to the Customer in connection with the order, a nominal restocking fee, and the costs of returning or cancelling any Products ordered from a third party. If the Customer cancels an order prior to delivery and the Customer has a legal right to do so, the Customer shall pay the costs incurred by Philips up to the date of cancellation including, but not limited to, the costs of manufacture of the Products, the costs of providing any training, educational or other services to the Customer in connection with the order, a nominal restocking fee, and the costs of returning or cancelling any Products ordered from a third party. In other cases of cancellation, the agreed price shall remain due and payable.



Jika Pelanggan membatalkan pesanan sebelum pengiriman dan Pelanggan memiliki hak hukum untuk melakukan hal tersebut, maka Pelanggan harus membayar biaya yang dikeluarkan oleh Philips hingga tanggal pembatalan tersebut, termasuk, namun tidak terbatas pada, biaya pembuatan Produk, biaya penyediaan layanan pelatihan, pendidikan, atau layanan lain kepada Pelanggan sehubungan dengan pesanan tersebut, biaya restocking, dan biaya pengembalian atau pembatalan Produk yang dipesan dari pihak ketiga. Dalam kasus pembatalan lainnya, harga yang telah disetujui tetap harus dibayarkan.

5. Lease (Sewa Guna)

In the event that the Customer desires to convert the purchase of any Product to a lease, the Customer shall arrange for the draft lease agreement and all other related documentation to be reviewed and approved by Philips not later than ninety (90) days prior to the date of the availability for delivery of major components of the Products. The Customer shall be responsible for converting the transaction to a lease, and shall procure the leasing company's approval of these Conditions of Sale without modification. No Products will be delivered to the Customer until Philips has received copies of the fully executed lease documents and has approved the same.

Apabila Pelanggan ingin mengubah pembelian Produk menjadi sewa guna, Pelanggan harus membuat draf perjanjian sewa guna dan semua dokumen terkait lainnya untuk dikaji dan disetujui oleh Philips paling lambat sembilan puluh (90) hari sebelum tanggal ketersediaan pengiriman komponen besar Produk. Pelanggan bertanggung jawab untuk mengubah transaksi menjadi sewa guna, dan harus mendapatkan persetujuan perusahaan leasing atas Ketentuan Penjualan ini tanpa perubahan. Produk tidak akan dikirimkan kepada Pelanggan sebelum Philips menerima salinan dokumen sewa guna yang telah ditandatangani dan menyetujui dokumen tersebut.



6. Retention of ownership until full payment (Penahanan kepemilikan hingga pembayaran penuh)



Without prejudice to the transfer of risk in accordance with the applicable delivery terms, Philips shall retain title to all Products until the Customer has fulfilled its payment obligations in full. The Customer shall provide all necessary assistance to Philips in taking any measures required to protect Philips' property rights.



Tanpa mengurangi transfer risiko sesuai dengan ketentuan pengiriman yang berlaku, Philips akan menahan hak atas semua Produk sebelum Pelanggan memenuhi kewajiban pembayarannya secara penuh. Pelanggan harus memberikan segala bantuan yang diperlukan kepada Philips dalam mengambil langkah-langkah yang diperlukan untuk melindungi hak properti Philips.

7. Delivery (Pengiriman)

Unless otherwise specified in the Quotation, Philips shall deliver the Products CIP delivery location determined by Philips in accordance with the latest edition of the Incoterms issued by the International Chamber of Commerce, Paris, France. If Philips and the Customer agree any other terms, additional costs shall be for the Customer’s account.



Kecuali jika disebutkan sebaliknya dalam Penawaran Harga, Philips akan mengirimkan Produk CIP pada lokasi pengiriman yang telah ditentukan oleh Philips sesuai dengan edisi terakhir Incoterms yang diterbitkan oleh International Chamber of Commerce, Paris, Prancis. Jika Philips dan Pelanggan menyepakati ketentuan lain, biaya tambahan akan menjadi tanggungan Pelanggan.



8. Delivery (Pengiriman)



Philips shall have the right to make changes in the design or specifications of the Products at any time, provided that such change shall not adversely affect the performance of the said Products. During the validity period of a Quotation, Products might become obsolete. In such a situation, Philips shall endeavor to provide equivalent replacement Products at similar prices, but shall have no liability whatsoever in the event that no replacement is available.



Philips berhak membuat perubahan desain atau spesifikasi Produk kapan saja, asalkan perubahan tersebut tidak berdampak negatif pada kinerja Produk tersebut. Selama masa berlaku Penawaran Harga, Produk mungkin menjadi usang. Dalam situasi tersebut, Philips akan berupaya untuk menyediakan Produk pengganti yang setara dengan harga serupa, tetapi tidak memiliki kewajiban apa pun apabila tidak ada pengganti yang tersedia.

9. Dispatch and delivery date (Tanggal pengiriman dan penyerahan)



9.1 Philips shall make reasonable efforts to meet any delivery dates quoted or acknowledged but shall not be liable for failure to meet those dates. In the event that Philips cannot dispatch the Products to their destination at the date scheduled due to reasons outside Philips' reasonable control, Philips shall be entitled to store the Products concerned at the Customer's expense and risk. In such case the warehouse receipts shall serve as substitutes for the shipping documents in all respects and the Customer undertakes to reimburse within fourteen (14) days of Philips' first demand any and all additional expenses so incurred.



Philips akan melakukan upaya wajar untuk memenuhi tanggal penyerahan yang ditawarkan atau diakui, tetapi tidak bertanggung jawab atas kegagalan untuk memenuhi tanggal tersebut. Apabila Philips tidak dapat mengirimkan Produk ke tempat tujuan pada tanggal yang dijadwalkan karena alasan di luar kendali Philips, maka Philips berhak untuk menyimpan Produk tersebut dengan biaya dan risiko ditanggung Pelanggan. Dalam kasus tersebut, tanda terima gudang berfungsi sebagai pengganti dokumen pengiriman dalam semua hal dan Pelanggan harus mengganti biaya dalam waktu empat belas (14) hari sejak Philips pertama kali meminta semua dan segala biaya tambahan yang dikeluarkan.



9.2 The estimated term needed for dispatch and/or completion of the installation works shall be calculated from the date the advance payment has been received or, if applicable, the date of the bank's advice that the letter of credit and/or other payment instrument agreed upon has been established in conformity with these Conditions of Sale.



Perkiraan jangka waktu yang diperlukan untuk pengiriman dan/atau penyelesaian pekerjaan pemasangan akan dihitung dari tanggal penerimaan uang muka atau, jika berlaku, tanggal surat dari bank yang menyatakan bahwa surat kredit dan/atau alat pembayaran lain yang disetujui telah dibuat sesuai dengan Ketentuan Penjualan ini.

10. Installation (Pemasangan)



10.1 If Philips has undertaken installation of the Products the Customer shall be responsible for the following at Customer's sole expense and risk:

(a) The provision of adequate and lockable and dry storage for the Products on or near the installation site in order to ensure protection against theft and any damage or deterioration. Any item lost or damaged during the storage period shall be repaired or replaced at the Customer's cost.

(b) The availability on or near the installation site of adequate and lockable rooms equipped with sanitary installations for installation personnel and for the storage of their tools and instruments.

(c) The timely execution and completion of the preparatory works, in conformity with any requirements that Philips shall indicate to the Customer upon reasonable notice. The site preparation shall comply with all safety, electrical and building codes relevant to the Products and their installation. Sufficiency of such plans and specifications shall be the sole responsibility of the Customer. Philips or its representative(s) shall have access to the installation site without obstacle or hindrance in due time to enable Philips or Philips’ representative(s) to start the installation work at the scheduled date. Installation personnel shall not attend the installation site until all preparatory work has been, in the sole opinion of Philips, satisfactorily completed.

(d) The proper removal and disposal of any hazardous material at the installation site prior to installation by Philips.

(e) The timely provision of the permits and licenses required by the pertinent authorities for or in connection with the installation and the operation of the Products.

Customer acknowledges and agrees that any delays in the process and/or issuance of any of the licenses, permits and/or government approvals set out in this Section shall not affect the rights of Philips contained in these Conditions of Sale, including but not limited to, the transfer of title of the equipment as set out in Section 6 of these Conditions of Sale and Philips’ right to payment set out in Section 4 of these Conditions of Sale.

(f) The timely provision of all visa, entry, exit, residence, work or any other permits necessary for Philips’ or Philips’ representatives’ personnel and for the import and export of tools, equipment, Products and materials necessary for the installation works and subsequent testing.

(g) The assistance to Philips or Philips’ representative(s), for moving the Products from the entrance of the Customer's premises to the installation site. The Customer shall be responsible, at its expense, for rigging, the removal of partitions or other obstacles, and restoration work.



Jika Philips telah melakukan pemasangan Produk, Pelanggan bertanggung jawab atas hal-hal berikut dengan biaya dan risiko ditanggung sendiri oleh Pelanggan:

(a) Penyediaan tempat penyimpanan yang memadai, kering dan bisa dikunci untuk Produk di lokasi pemasangan atau di dekatnya guna memastikan perlindungan dari pencurian dan kerusakan atau penurunan kualitas. Barang yang hilang atau rusak selama masa penyimpanan akan diperbaiki atau diganti dengan biaya ditanggung Pelanggan.

(b) Ketersediaan ruangan yang memadai dan bisa dikunci di lokasi pemasangan atau di dekatnya yang dilengkapi dengan instalasi sanitasi untuk personel pemasangan dan untuk penyimpanan alat dan instrumen mereka.

(c) Pelaksanaan dan penyelesaian pekerjaan persiapan secara tepat waktu, sesuai dengan persyaratan yang disebutkan oleh Philips kepada Pelanggan setelah pemberitahuan disampaikan dalam waktu yang wajar. Persiapan lokasi harus mematuhi semua peraturan mengenai keselamatan, kelistrikan, dan bangunan yang terkait dengan Produk dan pemasangannya. Kelayakan rencana dan spesifikasi demikian menjadi tanggung jawab Pelanggan sepenuhnya. Philips atau perwakilannya harus memiliki akses ke lokasi pemasangan tanpa hambatan atau gangguan waktu agar Philips atau perwakilan Philips dapat memulai pekerjaan pemasangan pada tanggal yang dijadwalkan. Personel pemasangan tidak akan datang ke lokasi pemasangan sebelum semua pekerjaan persiapan, menurut pendapat Philips, telah diselesaikan secara memuaskan.

(d) Pemindahan dan pembuangan bahan berbahaya di lokasi pemasangan sebelum pemasangan oleh Philips.

(e) Penyediaan izin dan lisensi yang diwajibkan oleh otoritas terkait secara tepat waktu untuk atau sehubungan dengan pemasangan dan pengoperasian Produk.

Pelanggan mengakui dan setuju bahwa segala keterlambatan dalam proses dan/atau penerbitan lisensi, izin, dan/atau persetujuan pemerintah yang tercantum dalam Bagian ini tidak memengaruhi hak Philips yang tertera dalam Ketentuan Penjualan ini, termasuk, namun tidak terbatas pada, pengalihan hak atas peralatan sebagaimana tercantum dalam Bagian 6 Ketentuan Penjualan ini dan hak Philips atas pembayaran yang tercantum dalam Bagian 4 Ketentuan Penjualan ini.

(f) Penyediaan secara tepat waktu semua visa, izin masuk, izin keluar, izin tinggal, izin kerja, atau izin lain yang diperlukan oleh personel Philips atau personel perwakilan Philips dan untuk impor-ekspor alat, peralatan, Produk, dan bahan yang diperlukan untuk pekerjaan pemasangan dan pengujian setelah pemasangan.

(g) Bantuan kepada Philips atau perwakilan Philips, untuk memindahkan Produk dari tempat masuk lokasi Pelanggan ke lokasi pemasangan. Pelanggan bertanggung jawab, dengan biaya ditanggung sendiri, atas penyiapan sarana konstruksi, pemindahan partisi, atau hambatan lain, dan pekerjaan restorasi.



10.2 If Products are connected to a computer network, the Customer shall be responsible for network security, including but not limited to, using secure administrative passwords, installing the latest security updates of operating software and web browsers, running a client firewall and maintaining up-to-date drivers, anti-virus and anti-spyware software.



Jika Produk tersambung ke jaringan komputer, Pelanggan bertanggung jawab atas keamanan jaringan, termasuk tapi tidak terbatas pada, menggunakan kata sandi administrasi yang aman, memasang pembaruan keamanan terbaru untuk perangkat lunak operasional dan browser web, menjalankan client firewall dan menggunakan driver, perangkat lunak antivirus, dan antispyware termutakhir.



10.3 If any or all of the above conditions are not complied with properly or in a timely manner, or Philips or Philips representative(s) is obliged to interrupt the installation and subsequent testing for reasons not attributable to Philips, the period of completion of the installation shall be extended accordingly and any and all additional costs resulting therefrom shall be for the Customer's account. In such event, Philips will have no liability for any damage resulting from or in connection with the delayed installation.



Jika beberapa atau semua ketentuan di atas tidak dipatuhi dengan benar atau secara tepat waktu, atau Philips atau perwakilan Philips harus menghentikan pemasangan dan pengujian karena alasan yang tidak berasal dari Philips, masa penyelesaian pemasangan akan diperpanjang dan segala serta semua biaya tambahan yang timbul dari itu akan menjadi tanggungan Pelanggan. Dalam hal itu, Philips tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerusakan yang timbul dari atau terkait dengan keterlambatan pemasangan.



10.4 Philips shall have no liability for the fitness or adequacy of the premises or the utilities available at the premises in which the Products are to be installed, used or stored.



Philips tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesesuaian atau kelayakan lokasi atau utilitas yang tersedia di lokasi tempat Produk akan dipasang, digunakan, atau disimpan.

11. Acceptance (Penerimaan)



11.1 If Philips has undertaken installation of the Products, Philips shall notify the Customer when the Products installed will be ready for testing and acceptance, inviting the Customer to attend the standard tests or other agreed tests to demonstrate compliance with the agreed specifications and/or to inspect the installation work. The Customer shall sign an acceptance certificate to confirm and certify correct installation of the Product.



Jika Philips melakukan pemasangan Produk, Philips akan memberi tahu Pelanggan kapan Produk yang dipasang akan siap untuk diuji dan diterima, mengundang Pelanggan untuk menghadiri pengujian standar atau pengujian lain yang disetujui untuk menunjukkan kesesuaian dengan spesifikasi yang disetujui dan/atau menginspeksi pekerjaan pemasangan. Pelanggan akan menandatangani sertifikasi penerimaan untuk menegaskan dan menyatakan bahwa pemasangan Produk telah benar.



11.2 If the Customer's representative fails to attend the testing on the date notified, the technical staff of Philips or its representative will commence with the tests according to Philips' standard test procedures and these tests shall be deemed performed in the presence of the Customer's inspector and acceptance shall in such case take place on the basis of the results stated in the test certificate signed by Philips.



Jika perwakilan Pelanggan tidak menghadiri pengujian pada tanggal yang diberitahukan, staf teknis Philips atau perwakilannya akan memulai pengujian sesuai dengan prosedur pengujian standar Philips dan pengujian ini dianggap telah dilakukan dengan dihadiri oleh inspektur Pelanggan dan dalam kasus tersebut penerimaan dilakukan atas dasar hasil yang tercantum dalam sertifikat pengujian yang ditandatangani oleh Philips.



11.3 In the event of rejection of the Products, Customer shall submit such reasons to Philips in detail and in writing within ten (10) days of completion of the acceptance tests concerned, Philips shall as a sole remedy correct the shortcomings as soon as reasonably possible and the relevant stages of the acceptance test shall be repeated within a reasonable period of time in conformity with the procedures outlined above.



Apabila Produk ditolak, Pelanggan harus menyampaikan alasannya kepada Philips secara detail dan tertulis dalam waktu sepuluh (10) hari sejak penyelesaian pengujian penerimaan terkait, sebagai pemulihan satu-satunya, Philips akan memperbaiki kekurangannya sesegera mungkin dan tahapan pengujian penerimaan terkait akan diulangi dalam periode waktu yang wajar sesuai dengan prosedur yang dijabarkan di atas.



11.4 If within ten (10) days of completion of the acceptance test Philips shall not have received the acceptance certificate signed by the Customer or a report of rejection for justified reasons, or upon start of the operational use, the installed Products shall be deemed accepted by the Customer.



Apabila dalam waktu sepuluh (10) hari sejak penyelesaian pengujian penerimaan Philips belum menerima sertifikat penerimaan yang ditandatangani oleh Pelanggan atau laporan penolakan karena alasan yang bisa dibenarkan, atau setelah dimulainya penggunaan operasional, maka Produk yang dipasang akan dianggap diterima oleh Pelanggan.



11.5 Minor defects or deviations not affecting the operational use of the installed Products may be stated in the acceptance certificate, but shall not obstruct or suspend acceptance. Philips undertakes to remedy such defects as soon as reasonably possible.



Kecacatan atau penyimpangan kecil yang tidak memengaruhi penggunaan operasional dari Produk yang dipasang dapat dicantumkan dalam sertifikat penerimaan, tetapi tidak menghalangi atau menunda penerimaan. Philips akan memperbaiki kecacatan tersebut sesegera mungkin.

12. Complaints and returns (Keluhan dan pengembalian)



The Customer shall notify Philips in writing and shall substantiate any complaints of erroneous despatch and/or apparent damage to the Products supplied within ten (10) days of receipt of the Products, including the date and number of Philips' invoice. If Philips accepts the complaint as valid, Philips shall issue a return authorisation notice and the Customer shall return the relevant Products in accordance with Philips' instructions. Any Products returned must be insured and carriage prepaid by the Customer and packed in their original packing.



Pelanggan harus memberi tahu Philips secara tertulis dan memberikan bukti atas keluhan tentang kesalahan pengiriman dan/atau kerusakan nyata pada Produk yang dipasok dalam waktu sepuluh (10) hari sejak Produk diterima, dengan menyertakan tanggal dan nomor faktur Philips. Jika Philips menerima keluhan tersebut sebagai keluhan yang valid, Philips akan menerbitkan pemberitahuan otorisasi pengembalian dan Pelanggan akan mengembalikan Produk terkait sesuai dengan instruksi Philips. Produk yang dikembalikan harus diasuransikan dan pengangkutannya dibayar sebelumnya oleh Pelanggan dan dikemas dalam kemasan aslinya

13. Product warranty (Garansi produk)



13.1 In the absence of any Product specific warranty, Philips warrants to the Customer the good quality of any hardware Product, for a period of one (1) year as from the date of Customer acceptance or first patient use, whichever occurs first, but in no event for more than fifteen (15) months from the date of despatch, against defects which appear therein provided that the Product(s) has/have been subject to proper use and maintenance, and which arise solely from faulty materials or workmanship. For any vacuum articles, including but not limited to, x-ray tubes, camera tubes and image intensifiers which by their nature have a short lifetime, this product warranty is subject to the Customer paying a pro rata portion of the usual price of such article. Furthermore this warranty is not applicable to replacement parts, hardware upgrades and / or consumables for which specific warranty conditions apply.



Apabila tidak ada garansi spesifik produk, Philips menjamin kepada Pelanggan bahwa Produk perangkat keras berkualitas bagus, selama masa satu (1) tahun sejak tanggal penerimaan oleh Pelanggan atau penggunaan pasien pertama, mana yang terjadi terlebih dahulu, tetapi dalam hal bagaimana pun tidak lebih dari lima belas (15) bulan sejak tanggal pengiriman, terhadap kecacatan yang muncul padanya asalkan Produk tersebut digunakan dan dirawat dengan baik, dan yang timbul semata-mata karena kecacatan bahan atau pengerjaan. Untuk benda terkait vakum, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada tabung x-ray, tabung kamera, dan penguat gambar yang memang menurut sifatnya memiliki masa pakai yang pendek, garansi produk ini tunduk pada Pelanggan membayar porsi prorata dari harga biasa dari benda tersebut. Selain itu, garansi ini tidak berlaku untuk suku cadang pengganti, peningkatan perangkat keras, dan/atau barang habis pakai yang untuknya berlaku ketentuan garansi khusus.



13.2 Any Product warranty is made on condition that Philips receives written notice of a defect during the warranty period and within ten (10) days of the discovery of the defect by the Customer, and, if so requested, the defective Product or parts have been returned to an address or location stipulated by Philips. Such defective parts shall become Philips' property as soon as they have been replaced.



Garansi Produk dibuat dengan syarat bahwa Philips menerima pemberitahuan tertulis tentang kecacatan selama periode garansi dan dalam waktu sepuluh (10) hari sejak cacat tersebut ditemukan oleh Pelanggan, dan, jika diminta, Produk atau suku cadang yang cacat tersebut telah dikembalikan ke alamat atau lokasi yang ditentukan oleh Philips. Suku cadang yang cacat tersebut akan menjadi milik Philips segera setelah suku cadang itu diganti.



13.3 Philips’ obligations under any Product warranty shall be limited, at Philips’ option, to the repair or the replacement of the Products or a portion thereof, in which case replacements parts shall be new or equivalent to new in performance, or to a refund of a pro rata portion of the purchase price paid by the Customer.



Kewajiban Philips menurut garansi Produk bersifat terbatas, dengan pilihan Philips, untuk memperbaiki atau mengganti Produk atau bagiannya, yang mana suku cadang pengganti merupakan suku cadang baru atau setara baru dalam hal kinerja, atau untuk mengembalikan bagian prorata dari harga beli yang dibayarkan oleh Pelanggan.



13.4 Philips’ obligations under any Product warranty do not apply to any defects resulting from:

(a) improper or inadequate maintenance, configuration or calibration by the Customer or its agents;

(b) Customer or third party supplied software, interfaces or supplies;

(c) use, operation, modification or maintenance of the Products other than in accordance with Philips’ applicable Product specifications and written instructions;

(d) abuse, negligence, accident, loss;

(e) damage in transit;

(f) improper site preparation;

(g) unauthorised maintenance or modifications to the Products, including any unauthorised attachment of hardware and software thereto;

(h) any damage to the Products or any medical or other stored data caused by an external source regardless of its nature, including but not limited to (i) hacking; or (ii) improper or incomplete application by the Customer of Philips’ instructions on product security and/or (iii) viruses or similar software interference resulting from the connection of the Products to a network or use of removable devices.



Kewajiban Philips menurut garansi Produk tidak berlaku untuk cacat yang timbul akibat:

(a) perawatan, konfigurasi, atau kalibrasi yang tidak tepat atau tidak memadai oleh Pelanggan atau agennya;

(b) perangkat lunak, antarmuka, atau pasokan yang disediakan oleh Pelanggan atau pihak ketiga;

(c) penggunaan, pengoperasian, modifikasi, atau perawatan Produk selain yang sesuai dengan spesifikasi dan instruksi tertulis Produk yang berlaku dari Philips;

(d) penyalahgunaan, kelalaian, kecelakaan, kehilangan;

(e) kerusakan selama transit;

(f) persiapan lokasi yang tidak tepat;

(g) perawatan atau modifikasi Produk yang tidak diizinkan, termasuk penambahan perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang tidak diizinkan;

(h) kerusakan pada Produk atau data medis atau data tersimpan lain yang disebabkan oleh sumber eksternal apa pun sifatnya, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada (i) peretasan; atau (ii) penerapan instruksi Philips tentang keamanan produk oleh Pelanggan yang tidak tepat atau tidak lengkap dan/atau (iii) virus atau gangguan perangkat lunak serupa yang timbul dari sambungan Produk ke jaringan atau penggunaan perangkat yang bisa dilepas.



13.5 Philips does not provide a warranty for any third party Products furnished to the Customer by Philips. However, in the event that Philips, pursuant to its license agreement or purchase agreement with such third party, is entitled to warranty and service remedies, Philips shall use reasonable efforts to extend to the Customer the third party warranty and service remedies for such Products.



Philips tidak memberikan garansi untuk Produk pihak ketiga yang disediakan kepada Pelanggan oleh Philips. Namun, apabila Philips, sesuai dengan perjanjian lisensi atau perjanjian pembelian dengan pihak ketiga tersebut, berhak atas garansi dan pemulihan layanan, Philips akan menggunakan upaya wajar untuk memberikan garansi dan pemulihan layanan dari pihak ketiga atas Produk tersebut kepada Pelanggan.

14. Limitation of Liability (Batasan Kewajiban)



14.1 Subject to Section 14.3, the total liability of Philips, its Affiliates, and / or Philips’ representatives for any and all claims in any manner related to this Agreement whether arising from breach of contract, warranty, negligence, tort or otherwise in relation to the Products is limited to an amount not to exceed the price of the Products giving rise to the liability.



Tunduk pada Bagian 14.3, seluruh kewajiban Philips, Afiliasinya dan/atau perwakilan Philips atas segala dan semua tuntutan dalam bentuk apapun sehubungan dengan Perjanjian ini, baik yang timbul karena pelanggaran kontrak, garansi, kelalaian, perbuatan melawan hukum, atau lainnya sehubungan dengan Produk terbatas pada jumlah yang tidak lebih dari harga Produk yang menimbulkan kewajiban tersebut.



14.2 Subject to Section 14.3, neither Philips, its Affiliates nor its representatives shall in any event be liable for any indirect, consequential, incidental, special or punitive damages, or any damages for loss of data, profit, revenue or use, in connection with or arising out of these Conditions of Sale or any resulting agreement, or services provided, or the functioning or the Customer's use of or inability to use the Products, or for any liability of the Customer to any third party with respect thereto. Neither Philips nor Philips' suppliers shall be liable for any loss of or inability to use medical or other data stored in goods, including (embedded) software or on other magnetic media, and neither Philips nor Philips' representatives shall be responsible for reloading data in such event.



Tunduk pada Bagian 14.3, Philips, Afiliasinya maupun perwakilannya dalam kondisi apa pun tidak bertanggung jawab atas segala kerugian tidak langsung, konsekuensial, insidental, khusus atau punitif atau segala kerugian akibat hilangnya data, laba, pendapatan, atau penggunaan, terkait dengan atau yang timbul dari Ketentuan Penjualan ini atau perjanjian lainnya, atau layanan yang diberikan atau berfungsinya atau penggunaan atau ketidakmampuan menggunakan Produk oleh Pelanggan, atau untuk kewajiban Pelanggan kepada pihak ketiga terkait dengan hal tersebut. Philips maupun pemasok Philips tidak bertanggung jawab atas kehilangan atau ketidakmampuan untuk menggunakan data medis atau data lain yang disimpan dalam barang, termasuk perangkat lunak (yang terpasang) atau pada media magnetik lain, dan Philips maupun perwakilan Philips tidak bertanggung jawab untuk memuat kembali data dalam kejadian demikian.



14.3 Nothing herein shall operate or be construed so as to operate to exclude or limit the liability of a party in respect of death or personal injury arising from that party’s negligence or for any other liability which cannot, by applicable law, be so excluded or limited.



Tidak ada satu hal pun dalam Perjanjian ini yang diartikan untuk mengecualikan atau membatasi tanggung jawab atas suatu pihak sehubungan dengan kematian atau cedera pribadi yang timbul karena kelalaian pihak tersebut atau atas tanggung jawab apapun lainnya yang tidak dapat dikecualikan atau dibatasi menurut undang-undang yang berlaku.

15. Intellectual Property Right Infringement (Pelanggaran Hak Kekayaan Intelektual)



15.1 Philips shall indemnify, defend and hold the Customer harmless against any claim that the Products directly infringe a third party’s intellectual property right, provided that the Customer (a) provides Philips with prompt written notice of the claim, and (b) grants Philips full and complete information and assistance necessary for Philips to defend, settle or avoid the claim, and (c) gives Philips sole control of any defence, settlement, or avoidance of the claim.



Philips akan mengganti kerugian, membela, dan membebaskan Pelanggan dari klaim bahwa Produk secara langsung melanggar hak kekayaan intelektual pihak ketiga, asalkan Pelanggan (a) menyampaikan pemberitahuan tertulis kepada Philips dengan segera tentang klaim tersebut, dan (b) memberikan informasi dan bantuan lengkap kepada Philips yang diperlukan oleh Philips untuk membela, menyelesaikan, atau menghindari klaim, dan (c) memberikan kendali penuh kepada Philips atas pembelaan, penyelesaian, atau penghindaran klaim.



15.2 The Customer shall not enter into any settlement in connection with any such claim, nor incur any costs or expenses for the account of Philips without Philips’ prior written consent.



Pelanggan tidak boleh membuat penyelesaian terkait dengan klaim tersebut, maupun mengeluarkan biaya atau pengeluaran untuk Philips tanpa izin tertulis sebelumnya dari Philips.



15.3 Philips shall have no obligation to indemnify, defend, or hold Customer harmless for any claim of infringement arising from:

(a) Philips’ compliance with the Customer’s designs, specifications or instructions;

(b) Philips’ use of technical information or technology supplied by the Customer;

(c) modifications to the Products by the Customer or its agents not approved by Philips; use of the Products other than in accordance with the Products specifications or applicable written Product instructions;

(d) use of the Products with any other product or software if infringement would have been avoided by the use of a current unaltered release of either the Products; or use of the Products after Philips has advised the Customer in writing to stop use of the Products in view of the claimed infringement; and

(e) Customer not following Philips' recommended hardware and software maintenance schedules and instructions and/or not implementing mandatory (safety) actions.



Philips tidak memiliki kewajiban untuk mengganti kerugian, membela, atau membebaskan Pelanggan dari klaim pelanggaran yang timbul karena:

(a) kepatuhan Philips pada desain, spesifikasi, atau instruksi Pelanggan;

(b) penggunaan informasi teknis atau teknologi oleh Philips yang disediakan oleh Pelanggan;

(c) modifikasi pada Produk oleh Pelanggan atau agennya yang tidak disetujui oleh Philips; penggunaan Produk selain yang sesuai dengan spesifikasi Produk atau instruksi tertulis Produk yang berlaku;

(d) penggunaan Produk dengan produk atau perangkat lunak lain jika pelanggaran seharusnya bisa dihindari melalui penggunaan rilis Produk saat ini yang tidak diubah; atau penggunaan Produk setelah Philips memberi tahu Pelanggan secara tertulis untuk menghentikan penggunaan Produk dengan mempertimbangkan klaim pelanggaran; dan

(e) Pelanggan tidak mematuhi jadwal dan instruksi perawatan perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak yang direkomendasikan oleh Philips dan/atau tidak menerapkan tindakan (keselamatan) wajib.



15.5 In the event that such claim of infringement is made, Philips shall have the right, at its sole option, to (a) procure the right for the Customer to continue using the Products; (b) replace or modify the Products to avoid infringement; or (c) refund to the Customer a pro rata portion of the Products’ purchase price upon the return of the original Products.



15.5 Apabila klaim pelanggaran demikian dibuat, Philips berhak, dengan pilihannya sendiri, untuk (a) mengadakan hak bagi Pelanggan untuk terus menggunakan Produk; (b) mengganti atau mengubah Produk guna menghindari pelanggaran; atau (c) mengembalikan dana kepada Pelanggan sejumlah bagian prorata dari harga beli Produk setelah Produk asli dikembalikan.



15.6 The indemnities and obligations of Philips in this Section shall apply to third party software only to the extent that Philips, pursuant to its license agreement or purchase agreement with such third party, is entitled to indemnification for such infringements.



Ganti rugi dan kewajiban Philips di Bagian ini berlaku untuk perangkat lunak pihak ketiga hanya sejauh bahwa Philips, sesuai dengan perjanjian lisensi atau perjanjian pembelian dengan pihak ketiga tersebut, berhak atas ganti rugi untuk pelanggaran tersebut.



15.7 Customer shall not add, remove or change any patent, trademark, copyright of other markings on the Products.



Pelanggan tidak boleh menambah, menghilangkan, atau mengubah paten, merek dagang, hak cipta dari penandaan lain pada Produk.



15.8 The terms in this Section state Philips’ entire obligation and liability for claims of infringement and the Customer’s sole remedy in the event of a claim of infringement.



Ketentuan di Bagian ini menjabarkan seluruh kewajiban dan tanggung jawab Philips atas klaim pelanggaran dan pemulihan satu-satunya bagi Pelanggan apabila terjadi klaim pelanggaran.

16. Use and ownership of documents (Penggunaan dan kepemilikan dokumen)



All technical information in relation to the Products and their maintenance is Philips’ proprietary information, covered by Philips copyrights and remain Philips' property and may not be copied, reproduced, transmitted or communicated to or utilized by third parties without Philips' prior written consent. Data including but not limited to illustrations, catalogues, colours, drawings, dimensions, statements of weight and measurements made available as (printed) information are an approximation only and the Customer shall not derive any rights based on these data.



Semua informasi teknis yang terkait dengan Produk dan perawatannya adalah informasi hak milik Philips, yang dilindungi oleh hak cipta Philips, dan tetap menjadi milik Philips dan tidak boleh disalin, digandakan, ditransmisikan, atau dikomunikasikan kepada atau digunakan oleh pihak ketiga tanpa izin tertulis sebelumnya dari Philips. Data termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada, ilustrasi, katalog, warna, gambar, dimensi, pernyataan bobot dan pengukuran yang disediakan sebagai informasi (cetak) hanya merupakan perkiraan semata dan Pelanggan tidak boleh membuat turunan hak apa pun berdasarkan data ini.



17. Privacy and Data Protection (Perlindungan Data dan Privasi)



17.1 During the applicable warranty period, Philips may have to access, view and/or download computer files from the Product that might contain information in any form relating to an identified or identifiable individual (“Personal Data”). To the extent that Philips has access to Personal Data and to the extent required by applicable mandatory law, Philips agrees to:

i. Process Personal Data in accordance with all laws and regulations applicable to the Processing of Personal Data and only to the extent necessary to fulfill warranty obligations under these Conditions of Sale. When used in these Conditions of Sale, “Processing” shall mean any operation or set of operations performed by automatic means or otherwise, including, without limitation, the collection, recording, rearrangement, organization, storage, loading, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, display, use, disclosure, dissemination, removal, erasure or destruction of Personal Data, (“Process” and “Processed” shall be construed accordingly);

ii. Process Personal Data only for the purpose of fulfilling the warranty services or otherwise authorized or instructed by Customer;

iii. ensure that only persons involved in the warranty services shall have access to the Personal Data and shall require such persons to protect and maintain the confidentiality of the Personal Data;

iv. implement the appropriate technical and organizational security measures to protect the Personal Data, assist Customer to fulfill its legal obligations and reasonably demonstrate Philips’ compliance to Customer;

v. inform Customer without undue delay after becoming aware that a Personal Data breach has occurred, unless otherwise prohibited, such as where a law enforcement or supervisory authority requests Philips not to do so;

vi. not hold Personal Data any longer than necessary for the purpose of performing any obligation hereunder and arrange for the secure deletion of all the Personal Data, or if chosen by the Customer, return the Personal Data together with the deletion of all copies in its possession, unless otherwise instructed by Customer or except to the extent Philips is required by law to retain such Personal Data;

vii. Ensure that transfers of Personal Data to affiliates or sub-processors will occur on the basis of a legally recognized transfer mechanism if Personal Data would be transferred outside the European Economic Area in the performance of the warranty services;



viii. Customer acknowledges and agrees that Philips may use and engage sub-processors to Process Personal Data. Philips will ensure that sub-processors are contractually bound to similar data protection obligations with respect to the Processing of the Personal Data as those to which Philips is bound to under these Conditions of Sale.



Selama jangka waktu garansi yang berlaku, Philips memiliki akses, penglihatan dan/atau download dokumen komputer atas Produk yang memiliki informasi dalam segala bentuk sehubungan dengan individual yang dapat teridentifikasi atau telah teridentifikasi (“Data Pribadi”). Sepanjang Philips memiliki akses atas Data Pribadi dan sepanjang dipersyaratkan oleh undang-undang yang berlaku, Philips setuju untuk:

i. Mengolah Data Pribadi sesuai dengan semua undang-undang dan peraturan yang berlaku untuk Pengolahan Data Pribadi dan hanya sepanjang dibutuhkan untuk memenuhi kewajiban garansi pada Ketentuan Penjualan ini. Pada saat digunakan di Ketentuan Penjualan ini, “Pengolahan” memiliki arti segala pelaksanaan atau rangkai atas pelaksanaan yang dilakukan secara otomatis atau sebaliknya, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada pengumpulan, pencatatan, penyusunan kembali, pengaturan, penyimpanan, pemuatan, adaptasi atau perubahan, pengambilan, konsultasi, penayangan, pemakaian, penyingkapan, penyebaran, pemindahan, penghapusan atau penghancuran Data Pribadi (“Pengolahan” dan ”Diproses” diartikan sebagaimana mestinya);

ii. Mengolah Data Pribadi hanya untuk keperluan pelaksanaan layanan garansi atau sebaliknya sebagaimana disahkan atau diinstruksikan oleh Pelanggan;

iii. Memastikan bahwa hanya pihak yang terlibat pada layanan garansi yang memiliki akses atas Data Pribadi dan memastikan pihak-pihak tersebut melindungi dan menjaga kerahasiaan Data Pribadi;

iv. Mengimplementasikan tindakan-tindakan teknis dan organisasi yang diperlukan untuk melindungi Data Pribadi, membantu Pelanggan untuk memenuhi kewajiban-kewajiban hukumnya dan mendemonstrasikan secara wajar kepatuhan Philips kepada Pelanggan;

v. Memberitahukan Pelanggan tanpa penundaan yang tidak semestinya setelah menyadari bahwa pelanggaran Data Pribadi telah terjadi, kecuali apabila Philips dilarang oleh penegak hukum atau otoritas pengawasan untuk melakukannya;

vi. Tidak menahan Data Pribadi lebih lama dari yang diperlukan untuk keperluan pelaksanaan kewajiban di Perjanjian ini dan melakukan penghapusan yang aman atas semua Data Pribadi, atau apabila dipilih oleh Pelanggan, mengembalikan Data Pribadi bersamaan dengan semua penghapusan salinan yang dimilikinya, kecuali apabila diinstruksikan oleh Pelanggan atau sepanjang Philips diwajibkan untuk menahan Data Pribadi tersebut menurut undang-undang;

vii. Memastikan bahwa pemindahan Data Pribadi kepada afiliasinya atau sub prosesor nya akan dilakukan dengan menggunakan dasar yang sah atas mekanisme pemindahan apabila Data Pribadi akan dipindahkan keluar Area Ekonomi Eropa dalam menjalankan layanan garansi;

viii. Pelanggan mengetahui dan setuju bahwa Philips dapat menggunakan dan mengikutsertakan sub-prosesor untuk Pengolahan Data Pribadi. Philips akan memastikan bahwa sub-prosesor terikat dengan kewajiban-kewajiban perlindungan data yang serupa sehubungan dengan Pengolahan atas Data Pribadi sebagaimana Philips terikat pada Ketentuan Penjualan ini.



17.2 Customer acknowledges and agrees that Philips may use and engage sub-processors to Process Personal Data. Philips will ensure that sub-processors are contractually bound to similar data protection obligations with respect to the Processing of the Personal Data as those to which Philips is bound to under these Conditions of Sale.

Pelanggan mengakui dan menyetujui bahwa Philips dapat menggunakan dan melibatkan sub-prosesor untuk Memproses Data Pribadi. Philips akan memastikan bahwa sub-prosesor terikat kontrak dengan kewajiban perlindungan data yang serupa yang berhubungan dengan Pemrosesan Data Pribadi sebagaimana yang terikat dengan Philips berdasarkan Ketentuan Penjualan ini.

17.3 Customer (where applicable acting also on behalf and for the benefit of Customer’s customers) and Philips agree to respectively: (i) comply with applicable mandatory law; and (ii) be autonomously responsible to collect and further process Personal Data in accordance with requirements of applicable mandatory laws, in particular for justification of any transmission of such Personal Data to the other party, including providing any required notices and obtaining any required consents, and for its decisions concerning the processing and use of the Personal Data; and (iii) not do anything which may cause the other party to infringe any applicable mandatory law.

Pelanggan (jika berlaku juga bertindak atas nama dan untuk kepentingan pelanggan dari Pelanggan) dan Philips setuju untuk masing-masing: (i) mematuhi wajib hukum yang berlaku; dan (ii) bertanggung jawab secara otonom untuk mengumpulkan dan memproses Data Pribadi lebih lanjut sesuai dengan persyaratan wajib undang-undang yang berlaku, khususnya untuk pembenaran atas transmisi Data Pribadi tersebut kepada pihak lain, termasuk memberikan pemberitahuan yang diperlukan dan mendapatkan persetujuan apa pun yang diperlukan, dan untuk keputusannya yang terkait dengan pemprosesan dan penggunaan Data Pribadi; dan (iii) tidak melakukan apa pun yang dapat menyebabkan pihak lain melanggar wajib hukum yang berlaku.

17.4 To the extent that Philips has access to Personal Data of Customer’s customer and to the extent required by applicable mandatory law, Philips mandates Customer (and Customer agrees) to reflect the provisions set forth in this Section 17.1 – in the name and on behalf of Philips – in its agreement with the Customer’s customers. Upon Philips’ request, Customer shall make available such agreements to Philips.

Sejauh bahwa Philips memiliki akses ke Data Pribadi pelanggan dari Pelanggan dan sejauh yang disyaratkan oleh wajib hukum yang berlaku, Philips mengamanatkan Pelanggan (dan Pelanggan setuju) untuk mencerminkan ketentuan yang ditetapkan dalam Bagian 17.1 ini - atas nama Philips - dalam perjanjiannya dengan pelanggan dari Pelanggan. Atas permintaan Philips, Pelanggan harus menyediakan perjanjian tersebut kepada Philips.

17.5 Each party shall protect business contact information classifying as Personal Data against unauthorized disclosure and any other unlawful Processing, and shall use such information only for legitimate business purposes in the interaction with each other.



Tiap pihak wajib melindungi informasi kontak bisnis yang merupakan Data Pribadi terhadap penyingkapan yang tidak sah dan Pengolahan yang tidak sah lainnya, dan harus menggunakan informasi tersebut hanya untuk keperluan bisnis yang sah dalam interaksi antara satu sama lain.

18. Remote Servicing (Pelayanan Jarak Jauh)

18.1 During the applicable warranty and any customer service period agreed hereunder, if any, Customer shall provide Philips at each site with a dedicated high-speed broadband internet connection suitable to establish a remote connection to the Product and to facilitate the realization of the required remote infrastructure in order for Philips to provide remote servicing of the Product by:

- supporting the installation of a Philips approved router (or a Customer-owned router acceptable for Philips) for connection to the Product and Customer network (which router remains Philips property if it is provided by Philips and is only provided during the term of this Agreement); - maintaining a secure location for hardware to connect the Product to the Philips Remote Service Data Center (PRSDC); - providing and maintaining a free IP address within the site network to be used to connect the Product to the Customer’s network; - maintaining the so established connection throughout the applicable warranty and customer service period (including restraining from any temporary disconnection or disabling of such connection); and - facilitating the reconnection to Philips in case any temporary disconnection occurs. Selama jaminan yang berlaku dan periode layanan pelanggan apa pun yang disepakati dalam Perjanjian ini, jika ada, Pelanggan harus memberi Philips di setiap lokasi dengan koneksi internet broadband kecepatan tinggi khusus yang sesuai untuk membuat koneksi jarak jauh ke Produk dan untuk memfasilitasi realisasi infrastruktur jarak jauh yang diperlukan agar Philips dapat menyediakan pelayanan jarak jauh Produk dengan: - mendukung pemasangan router yang disetujui Philips (atau router milik Pelanggan yang dapat diterima Philips) untuk koneksi ke Produk dan jaringan Pelanggan (yang mana router tetap menjadi milik Philips jika disediakan oleh Philips dan hanya disediakan selama jangka waktu Perjanjian ini); - memelihara lokasi aman untuk perangkat keras untuk menghubungkan Produk ke Pusat Data Layanan Jarak Jauh Philips (PRSDC); - menyediakan dan memelihara alamat IP gratis dalam jaringan situs yang akan digunakan untuk menghubungkan Produk ke jaringan Pelanggan; - mempertahankan koneksi yang telah terjalin selama masa jaminan dan layanan pelanggan yang berlaku (termasuk membatasi dari pemutusan sementara atau penonaktifan koneksi tersebut); dan - memfasilitasi koneksi ulang ke Philips jika terjadi pemutusan sementara.

18.2 If Customer fails to provide the access described in this Section and the Product is not connected to the PRSDC (including any temporary disconnection), Customer accepts any related impact on Product availability, additional cost and speed of resolution.

Jika Pelanggan gagal memberikan akses yang dijelaskan dalam Bagian ini dan Produk tidak terhubung ke PRSDC (termasuk pemutusan sementara), Pelanggan menerima segala dampak yang terkait dengan ketersediaan Produk, biaya tambahan dan kecepatan resolusi.

19. Export Control and Resale (Kendali Ekspor dan Penjualan Kembali)



19.1 The supply, export or transfer of Products or the provision of installation, maintenance, technical assistance, training, investment, financing or brokering services may be subject to export control laws and regulations, including but not limited to those of the UN, the OSCE, the EU, and the USA, which prohibit or restrict export or diversion of certain products, technology and services to certain countries (the “Export Regulations”). If the delivery of Products, technology or services is subject to the granting of an export or import license by a government or otherwise restricted or prohibited due to Export Regulations, Philips may suspend its obligations to the Customer until such license is granted or for the duration of the restriction or prohibition. In the event that no license can be obtained, or if the restriction of prohibition continues, Philips may decide to terminate the relevant order without incurring any liability towards the Customer. The parties hereby agree and consent to waive the provisions of Articles 1266 and 1267 of the Indonesian Civil Code, so the termination can be completed legally with the delivery of a written notice by either party to the other party without requiring a court decision or other pronouncement to affect such termination.



Pasokan, ekspor, atau transfer Produk atau penyediaan layanan pemasangan, perawatan, bantuan teknis, pelatihan, investasi, pembiayaan, atau perpialangan mungkin tunduk pada undang-undang dan peraturan kendali ekspor, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada undang-undang dan peraturan kendali ekspor dari PBB, OSCE, UE, dan AS, yang melarang atau membatasi ekspor atau pengalihan produk, teknologi, dan layanan tertentu ke negara tertentu (“Peraturan Ekspor”). Jika pengiriman Produk, teknologi, atau layanan tunduk pada pemberian lisensi ekspor atau impor oleh pemerintah atau dibatasi atau dilarang karena Peraturan Ekspor, Philips dapat menangguhkan kewajibannya kepada Pelanggan hingga lisensi demikian diberikan atau selama durasi pembatasan atau pelarangan tersebut. Apabila lisensi tidak dapat diperoleh, atau jika pembatasan atau pelarangan berlanjut, Philips dapat memutuskan untuk mengakhiri pesanan terkait tanpa menimbulkan kewajiban apa pun kepada Pelanggan. Para pihak dengan ini sepakat dan menyetujui untuk mengenyampingkan ketentuan-ketentuan Pasal 1266 dan 1267 dari Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Perdata, maka pemutusan dapat dijalankan secara sah dengan dikirimkannya pemberitahuan tertulis oleh salah satu pihak ke pihak lainnya tanpa adanya keputusan pengadilan atau pernyataan lainnya untuk menjalankan pemutusan tersebut.

19.2 The Customer shall comply in all respects with the Export Regulations and with any export license applicable for the supply of Products or provision of services. The Customer shall impose all export control restrictions to any third party if the Products are transferred or re-exported to third parties. The Customer shall take all actions that may be reasonably necessary to ensure that no purchaser violates the Export Regulations. The Customer shall indemnify Philips against any and all direct, indirect and punitive damages, loss, costs (including attorneys fees and costs) and other liability resulting from breach or non- compliance with this Section.



Pelanggan harus mematuhi semua Peraturan Ekspor dan lisensi ekspor yang berlaku atas pasokan Produk atau penyediaan layanan. Pelanggan harus mengenakan semua pembatasan kendali ekspor pada pihak ketiga jika Produk ditransfer atau diekspor kembali kepada pihak ketiga. Pelanggan harus mengambil semua tindakan yang mungkin diperlukan untuk memastikan tidak ada pembeli yang melanggar Peraturan Ekspor. Pelanggan harus mengganti rugi Philips terhadap semua dan segala ganti kerugian langsung, tidak langsung, dan punitif, kehilangan, biaya (termasuk biaya pengacara), dan kewajiban lain yang timbul karena pelanggaran atau ketidakpatuhan terhadap Bagian ini.



19.3 The Customer shall inform Philips in writing of any resale or (re-)export of the Products in order to comply with Export Regulations and any other regulatory responsibilities governing the sale of the Products, including but not limited to, requirements on traceability of medical devices, that may apply to Philips.



Pelanggan harus memberi tahu Philips secara tertulis tentang penjualan kembali atau ekspor (kembali) Produk guna mematuhi Peraturan Ekspor dan kewajiban perundang-undangan lain yang mengatur penjualan Produk, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada, persyaratan tentang keterlacakan alat medis, yang mungkin berlaku atas Philips.



20. Confidentiality (Kerahasiaan)



Each party shall maintain as confidential any information furnished or disclosed to one party by the other party, whether disclosed in writing, electronically or disclosed orally, relating to the Products and business of the disclosing party, its customers and/or its patients, including any pricing information. Each party shall use the same degree of care to protect the confidentiality of the disclosed information as that party uses to protect the confidentiality of its own like information, but not less than reasonable care. Each party shall disclose such information only to such of its employees, agents, distributors, representatives and/or subcontractors having a need to know such information to perform the transactions contemplated. The obligation to maintain the confidentiality of such information shall not extend to information in the public domain at the time of disclosure, and/or information that is required to be disclosed by law or by court order.



Masing-masing pihak harus merahasiakan informasi yang diberikan atau diungkapkan kepada satu pihak oleh pihak lainnya, baik diungkapkan secara tertulis, elektronik, maupun lisan, terkait dengan Produk dan bisnis dari pihak pengungkap, pelanggannya dan/atau pasiennya, termasuk informasi harga. Masing-masing pihak harus menggunakan tingkat kehati-hatian yang sama untuk melindungi kerahasiaan informasi yang diungkapkan seperti yang digunakan oleh pihak tersebut untuk melindungi kerahasiaan informasinya sendiri, tetapi tidak kurang dari kehati-hatian yang wajar. Masing-masing pihak hanya mengungkapkan informasi demikian itu kepada karyawan, agen, distributor, perwakilan, dan/atau subkontraktornya yang perlu mengetahui informasi tersebut guna melakukan transaksi yang bersangkutan. Kewajiban untuk menjaga kerahasiaan informasi demikian tidak berlaku untuk informasi yang ada di domain publik pada waktu pengungkapan, dan/atau informasi yang wajib diungkapkan menurut undang-undang atau berdasarkan perintah pengadilan.

21. Force majeure (Keadaan kahar)



21.1 Each party is entitled to suspend the performance of its obligations as a result of any delay or default caused by events beyond its reasonable control, including, but not limited to, acts of God, war, civil war, insurrection, fires, floods, labour disputes, pandemic, epidemics, governmental regulations and/or similar acts, freight embargoes, Philips’ non-availability of any permits, licenses and/or authorisations required, defaults or force majeure of suppliers or subcontractors.



Masing-masing pihak berhak untuk menangguhkan pelaksanaan kewajibannya akibat keterlambatan atau wanprestasi yang disebabkan oleh peristiwa di luar kendalinya, termasuk, namun tidak terbatas pada, tindakan Tuhan, perang, perang saudara, pemberontakan, kebakaran, banjir, sengketa buruh, pandemi, epidemi, peraturan pemerintah, dan/atau tindakan serupa, embargo pengangkutan, ketidaktersediaan izin, lisensi, dan/atau otorisasi yang dibutuhkan oleh Philips, wanprestasi atau keadaan kahar yang dialami oleh pemasok atau subkontraktor.



21.2 If force majeure event prevents Philips from fulfilling any order from the Customer or otherwise performing any obligation arising out of the sale of Products hereunder, Philips shall not be liable to the Customer for any compensation, reimbursement or damages.



Jika kejadian keadaan kahar menyebabkan Philips tidak bisa memenuhi pesanan dari Pelanggan atau tidak bisa melaksanakan kewajiban yang timbul dari penjualan atas Produk di bawah ini, Philips tidak bertanggung jawab kepada Pelanggan atas kompensasi, penggantian dana, atau ganti kerugian.



22. Miscellaneous (Lain-lain)



22.1 Some newly manufactured Products supplied hereunder may contain selected remanufactured parts equivalent to new in performance. Replacement parts are new or equivalent to new in performance.



Beberapa Produk yang baru diproduksi yang dipasok berdasarkan ketentuan ini mungkin mengandung suku cadang yang diproduksi ulang yang setara dengan suku cadang baru dalam hal kinerja. Suku cadang pengganti adalah baru atau setara dengan baru dalam hal kinerja.



22.2 If the Customer becomes insolvent, is unable to pay its debts when due, files for bankruptcy, is the subject of bankruptcy, has a receiver appointed, obtains a moratorium on payments (temporary or permanent) or has its assets assigned or frozen, Philips may cancel any unfulfilled obligations or suspend performance; however, the Customer’s financial obligations to Philips shall remain in effect.



Jika Pelanggan pailit, tidak mampu membayar utang-utangnya saat jatuh tempo, mengajukan kebangkrutan, menjadi subjek kebangkrutan, ada penerima yang ditunjuk, mendapatkan moratorium pembayaran (sementara atau permanen), atau aset-asetnya dialihkan atau dibekukan, Philips dapat membatalkan kewajiban yang belum dipenuhi atau menangguhkan pelaksanaan; namun, kewajiban keuangan Pelanggan kepada Philips tetap berlaku.



22.3 If any provision of these Conditions of Sale is deemed to be illegal, unenforceable or invalid, in whole or in part, the validity and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect. In substitution for any such provision deemed to be illegal, unenforceable, or invalid, in whole or in part, a provision reflecting the original intent hereto to the extent permissible under applicable law shall be deemed to substitute the said provision.



Jika ada ketentuan dalam Ketentuan Penjualan ini yang dianggap ilegal, tidak dapat diberlakukan, atau tidak sah, sebagian atau seluruhnya, keberlakuan dan penegakan ketentuan-ketentuan lainnya terus berlaku penuh. Sebagai pengganti untuk ketentuan yang dianggap ilegal, tidak bisa ditegakkan, atau tidak sah demikian itu, sebagian atau seluruhnya, sebuah ketentuan yang mencerminkan niat awal sejauh diizinkan menurut undang-undang yang berlaku akan dianggap menggantikan ketentuan tersebut.



22.4 Notices or other communications shall be in writing, and shall be deemed served only if delivered personally or if sent, by courier or by mail to the relevant party.



Pemberitahuan atau komunikasi lain harus dalam bentuk tertulis, dan hanya dianggap diterima jika diserahkan secara pribadi atau jika dikirimkan, melalui kurir atau surat kepada pihak terkait.



22.5 The failure of the Customer or of Philips at any time to require the performance of any obligation shall not affect the right to require such performance at any time thereafter.



Kegagalan Pelanggan atau Philips kapan saja untuk mengharuskan pelaksanaan kewajiban tidak memengaruhi hak untuk mengharuskan pelaksanaan tersebut pada waktu kapan saja sesudahnya.



22.6 Without the prior written consent of Philips, the Customer shall not transfer or assign any of its rights or obligations hereunder.

Tanpa izin tertulis sebelumnya dari Philips, Pelanggan tidak boleh mentransfer atau mengalihkan hak atau kewajibannya di dalam ketentuan ini.

Philips may at any time, without notice to the Customer, set off any liability of the Customer to Philips against any liability of Philips to the Customer, whether either liability is present or future, liquidated or unliquidated, and whether or not either liability arises under the Agreement. If the liabilities to be set off are expressed in different currencies, Philips may convert either liability at a market rate of exchange for the purpose of set-off. Any exercise by Philips of its rights under this Section shall not limit or affect any other rights or remedies available to it under this Agreement or otherwise.

Philips dapat kapanpun, tanpa pemberitahuan kepada Pelanggan, melakukan pemotongan atas segala tanggung jawab atau kewajiban Pelanggan kepada Philips terhadap segala tanggung jawab atau kewajiban Philips kepada Pelanggan, baik kewajiban saat ini atau di masa yang akan datang, dilikuidasi atau tidak dilikuidasi, dan baik yang timbul atau tidak timbul dari Perjanjian. Apabila kewajiban yang akan dipotong dalam bentuk mata uang yang berbeda, Philips dapat mengubahnya pada nilai tukar kurs pasar untuk kepentingan pemotongan. Setiap tindakan oleh Philips atas hak-haknya pada Bagian ini tidak akan membatasi atau mempengaruhi hak atau upaya hukum lain yang tersedia untuk itu berdasarkan Perjanjian ini atau sebaliknya.



22.7 The Customer’s obligations are independent of any other obligations the Customer may have under any other agreement, or account with Philips. The Customer shall not exercise any right of offset in the Quotation or sale in connection with any other agreement, or account with Philips.



Kewajiban Pelanggan tidak bergantung pada kewajiban lain yang dimiliki Pelanggan dalam perjanjian atau akun lain dengan Philips. Pelanggan tidak boleh menjalankan hak offset dalam Penawaran Harga atau penjualan sehubungan dengan perjanjian atau akun lain dengan Philips.





22.8 Philips is entitled to transfer or assign any and all of its receivables, and/or fulfilments of the Customer relevant to this Agreement to any bank or financial institution chosen at Philips’ discretion (“Assignee”). The Customer hereby acknowledges and consents to any such transfer and/or assignment inclusive of all rights and privileges contained in this Agreement or Quotation. Philips will provide written notice to the Customer in writing of the transfer or assignment. The notice shall be duly signed by an authorized signatory of Philips and shall include updated payment details and instructions pursuant to which the Customer shall pay the relevant bank or financial institution against the assigned receivables. The Customer hereby undertakes to acknowledge the receipt and acceptance of the notice of assignment, and to execute all documents and instruments reasonably required by Philips to give effect to such transfer or assignment.

Philips berhak untuk mentransfer atau menetapkan setiap dan semua piutang, dan/atau pemenuhan Pelanggan yang terkait dengan Perjanjian ini kepada bank atau lembaga keuangan yang dipilih atas kebijaksanaan Philips ("Pengalihan"). Pelanggan dengan ini mengakui dan menyetujui transfer dan/atau pengalihan tersebut termasuk semua hak dan hak istimewa yang terkandung dalam Perjanjian ini atau Penawaran Harga. Philips akan memberikan pemberitahuan tertulis kepada Pelanggan secara tertulis atas transfer atau pengalihan. Pemberitahuan tersebut akan ditandatangani oleh penandatangan yang berwenang dari Philips dan harus menyertakan rincian pembayaran dan instruksi yang diperbarui sesuai dengan yang harus dibayarkan kepada bank atau lembaga keuangan terkait terhadap piutang yang dialihkan. Pelanggan dengan ini mengakui penerimaan dan menerima pemberitahuan pengalihan, dan untuk mengeksekusi semua dokumen dan instrumen yang secara wajar diperlukan oleh Philips untuk memberikan efek pada transfer atau pengalihan tersebut.

22.9 In the event of any financing arrangements mutually agreed by the parties, the Customer hereby agrees and undertakes to execute any agreement, variation, deed or amendment, as required by Philips, to formalize such arrangements. The parties shall bear its own costs and expense of the execution (including but not limited legal costs).

Dalam hal ada pengaturan pembiayaan yang disepakati bersama oleh para pihak, Pelanggan dengan ini setuju untuk menandatangani dan melaksanakan Perjanjian, variasi, perbuatan atau amandemen, sebagaimana disyaratkan oleh Philips, untuk memformalkan pengaturan tersebut. Para pihak harus menanggung biaya dan pengeluaran atas pelaksanaannya (termasuk namun tidak terbatas biaya hukum).



22.10 These Conditions of Sale are made in Indonesian language and English language. Both texts are equally original. In the event of any inconsistency or different interpretation between the Indonesia text and the English text, the English text shall solely prevail and the relevant Indonesia text shall be deemed to be automatically amended to conform with and to make the relevant Indonesian text consistent with the relevant English text.



Ketentuan Penjualan ini dibuat dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris. Dalam hal terjadi perbedaan interpretasi antara Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, maka versi bahasa Inggris akan berlaku dan versi Bahasa Indonesia akan dianggap secara otomatis diubah agar sesuai dengan dan membuat versi Bahasa Indonesia tersebut konsisten dengan versi bahasa Inggris.



22.11 These Conditions of Sale and any agreement for the supply of Products and related services shall be subject to and construed in conformity with the laws of the Republic of Indonesia. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods is explicitly excluded. The parties hereby agree that in case of any dispute or disagreement arising or caused by or in relation to these Conditions of Sale, each party shall settle the dispute amicably. Should the parties failed to reach any settlement, the parties shall settled the dispute and submit to the jurisdiction of the South Jakarta District Court.



Ketentuan Penjualan ini dan perjanjian pasokan Produk dan layanan terkait tunduk pada dan ditafsirkan sesuai dengan hukum Republik Indonesia. Konvensi Perserikatan Bangsa-Bangsa tentang Kontrak Penjualan Barang Internasional secara tegas dikecualikan. Para pihak dengan ini menyetujui apabila ada perselisihan ataupun ketidak setujuan yang timbul atau yang diakibatkan dari atau pun sehubungan dengan Ketentuan Penjualan ini, masing-masing menyelesaikan perselisihan tersebut terlebih dahulu dengan bermusyawarah antara para pihak. Apabila para pihak tidak mencapai kesepakatan penyelesaian atas perselisihan tersebut, maka para pihak akan menyerahkan perselisihan tersebut dengan melalui Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Selatan.

A. SOFTWARE LICENSE TERMS (KETENTUAN LISENSI PERANGKAT LUNAK)



1.Definitions (Definisi)



The following terms used in these Software License Terms shall have the meaning set forth below:



Istilah-istilah yang digunakan dalam Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak berikut memiliki arti sebagaimana dijabarkan di bawah ini:



Designated Hardware the hardware supplied by Philips with which the Licensed Software is designed to operate.



Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan perangkat keras yang dipasok oleh Philips yang dengannya Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dirancang untuk beroperasi.



Licensed Software the software in object code and all copies thereof to be operated on or in connection with the Designated Hardware, whether embedded in the hardware or provided on a separate data carrier, covering system, test and application functions, including the supporting documentation necessary to effectively use the software.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi perangkat lunak dalam kode objek dan semua salinannya yang akan dioperasikan pada Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan atau terkait dengannya, baik dimasukkan dalam perangkat keras atau disediakan pada pembawa data terpisah, yang mencakup fungsi aplikasi, tes, dan sistem, termasuk dokumen pendukung yang diperlukan untuk menggunakan perangkat lunak secara efektif.

2. License (Lisensi)



2.1 Subject to fulfillment of the terms and conditions contained herein, Philips grants to the Customer a non-transferable and non-exclusive license, without the right to sublicense, to use the Licensed Software in connection with the operation of the Designated Hardware in the Customer’s organization. No other right in and to the Licensed Software or any other intellectual property right of Philips or its suppliers are granted to the Customer, unless expressly set out in these Software License Terms.



Tunduk pada pemenuhan syarat dan ketentuan yang tertera di sini, Philips memberikan lisensi yang tidak bisa dialihkan dan non-eksklusif kepada Pelanggan, tanpa hak mensublisensikan, untuk menggunakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi terkait dengan pengoperasian Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan di organisasi Pelanggan. Tidak ada hak lain dalam atau pada Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi atau hak kekayaan intelektual lain milik Philips atau pemasoknya yang diberikan kepada Pelanggan, kecuali jika secara tegas ditetapkan dalam Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini.



2.2 The Licensed Software shall be used only on the Designated Hardware and at the location where the Products are installed, unless it pertains to a mobile system. Separate Software License Terms are required for each Designated Hardware or central processing unit on which the Licensed Software is to be used. The Customer shall use the Licensed Software only for the agreed purpose.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi hanya boleh digunakan pada Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan dan di lokasi tempat Produk dipasang, kecuali jika terkait dengan sistem bergerak (mobile). Diperlukan Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak terpisah untuk setiap Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan atau central processing unit tempat Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi akan digunakan. Pelanggan hanya boleh menggunakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi untuk tujuan yang telah disetujui.



2.3 The Licensed Software may include or incorporate technology owned or certified by Philips’ suppliers. These Software License Terms do not imply a right under any intellectual property right of Philips’ suppliers for the use of such third party technology. The Customer agrees to obtain a separate license from such supplier by way of an end user license agreement between such supplier and the Customer, if so required.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi bisa mencakup atau memasukkan teknologi yang dimiliki atau disertifikasi oleh pemasok Philips. Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini tidak menyiratkan hak dalam hak kekayaan intelektual milik pemasok Philips untuk penggunaan teknologi pihak ketiga demikian. Pelanggan setuju untuk mendapatkan lisensi terpisah dari pemasok demikian itu melalui perjanjian lisensi pengguna akhir antara pemasok dan Pelanggan, jika diperlukan.



2.4 These Software License Terms do not extend to any maintenance or service software supplied separately or with the Products which is intended to assist Philips or its representatives in the installation, testing, service, and maintenance of the Designated Hardware.



Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini tidak berlaku untuk perangkat lunak servis atau pemeliharaan yang dipasok terpisah atau bersama dengan Produk yang dimaksudkan untuk membantu Philips atau perwakilannya dalam pemasangan, pengujian, servis, atau pemeliharaan Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan.

3. Reservations (Penegasan tetap berlakunya hak)



3.1 Philips and/or Philips’ suppliers (as the case may be) own all intellectual property rights, title and interest in and to the Licensed Software and all modifications and derivative works thereof and all intellectual property rights thereof.



Philips dan/atau pemasok Philips (mana yang sesuai) memiliki semua hak kekayaan intelektual, hak kepemilikan, dan kepentingan dalam dan pada Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dan semua modifikasi dan hasil karya turunannya serta semua hak kekayaan intelektualnya.



3.2 The Customer may copy or have one copy available in machine readable form of the Licensed Software for backup/archival purposes only for the Customer's own use on the Designated Hardware. The Customer shall not and shall not permit any third party to (a) copy, reproduce, or distribute the Licensed Software or any part thereof (b) assign, sub-license, lease, rent, loan, transfer, disclose, or otherwise make available the Licensed Software. If and insofar as copying is allowed, the Customer shall not remove or alter any copyright notices, proprietary information notices or other legends or marking contained in the Licensed Software and shall reproduce on all media containing a copy of the Licensed Software all copyright notices, proprietary information notices and other legends and markings as were affixed to the original media.



Pelanggan dapat menyalin atau memiliki satu salinan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dalam bentuk yang bisa dibaca mesin untuk keperluan pencadangan/pengarsipan semata untuk digunakan sendiri oleh Pelanggan di Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan. Pelanggan tidak boleh dan tidak boleh mengizinkan pihak ketiga untuk (a) menyalin, menggandakan, atau mendistribusikan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi atau bagiannya (b) mengalihkan, mensublisensikan, menyewa-gunakan, menyewakan, meminjamkan, mentransfer, mengungkapkan, atau dengan cara lain menyediakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi. Apabila dan sepanjang penyalinan diperbolehkan, Pelanggan tidak boleh menghapus atau mengubah pemberitahuan hak cipta, pemberitahuan informasi hak milik, atau keterangan atau penandaan lain yang ada dalam Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dan harus mereproduksi semua pemberitahuan hak cipta, pemberitahuan informasi hak milik, dan keterangan serta penandaan lainnya di semua media yang memuat salinan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi seperti yang tertempel pada media asli.



3.3 The Customer shall not cause or permit the Licensed Software or any part thereof, to be used or accessed by any person other than either Philips’ or its representatives’ service personnel or the Customer’s employees, or agents engaged in the activities of the Customer. The Customer shall procure that each authorized person who uses the Licensed Software adheres to the terms and conditions as contained herein.



Pelanggan tidak boleh menyebabkan atau mengizinkan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi atau bagiannya, untuk digunakan atau diakses oleh siapa pun selain personel layanan Philips atau personel layanan perwakilan Philips atau karyawan Pelanggan, atau agen yang terlibat dalam aktivitas Pelanggan. Pelanggan harus mengusahakan agar setiap orang berizin yang menggunakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi mematuhi syarat dan ketentuan yang terkandung di sini.



3.4 If the Customer uses the Licensed Software to access or utilize the services or functionality of Microsoft's Windows Server products (all editions or successor versions) or similar software or uses the Licensed Software to permit workstation or computing devices to access or utilize the services or functionality of Microsoft's Windows Server products or similar software, the Customer may be required (i) to obtain, either through Philips or directly, a Client Access License for the Licensed Software and/or each such workstation or computing device from Microsoft, or (ii) to obtain – in the event similar software is used – the necessary license from the relevant third party for each such workstation or computing device.



Jika Pelanggan menggunakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi untuk mengakses atau memanfaatkan layanan atau fungsi produk Windows Server dari Microsoft (semua edisi atau versi penerus) atau perangkat lunak serupa atau menggunakan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi untuk memungkinkan stasiun kerja atau perangkat komputasi untuk mengakses atau memanfaatkan layanan atau fungsi produk Windows Server dari Microsoft atau perangkat lunak serupa, Pelanggan mungkin diharuskan untuk (i) mendapatkan, baik melalui Philips atau secara langsung, Lisensi Akses Klien dari Microsoft untuk Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dan/atau masing-masing stasiun kerja atau perangkat komputasi, atau (ii) mendapatkan - apabila menggunakan perangkat lunak serupa - lisensi yang diperlukan dari pihak ketiga terkait untuk setiap stasiun kerja atau perangkat komputasi.



3.5 Philips has no obligation to update or upgrade any third party software of any kind (including Microsoft software, antivirus software etc.) that is furnished to the Customer by Philips, unless the parties explicitly agree that Philips assumes such responsibility in a service agreement.



Philips tidak berkewajiban untuk memperbarui atau meningkatkan perangkat lunak pihak ketiga apa pun (termasuk perangkat lunak Microsoft, perangkat lunak antivirus, dll.) yang disediakan kepada Pelanggan oleh Philips, kecuali para pihak secara tegas setuju bahwa Philips memikul tanggung jawab tersebut dalam sebuah perjanjian layanan.



3.6 The Licensed Software is licensed under copyrights only and not sold, and any and all references to “sale” or “sold” of any Licensed Software shall be deemed to mean a copyright license, and not as transfer of any intellectual property right.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dilisensikan di bawah hak cipta saja dan tidak dijual, dan segala dan setiap rujukan pada “penjualan” atau “dijual” dari Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dianggap bermakna lisensi hak cipta, dan bukan transfer hak kekayaan intelektual.



3.7 The Licensed Software may be accompanied by certain open source software. Such open source software is only governed by its own open source license conditions. To the extent Philips has provided Customer with a copy of the relevant open source software license conditions, Customer shall comply with such open source software license conditions.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi mungkin disertai dengan perangkat lunak sumber terbuka tertentu. Perangkat lunak sumber terbuka demikian itu hanya diatur oleh ketentuan lisensi sumber terbukanya sendiri. Sejauh Philips menyediakan salinan ketentuan lisensi perangkat lunak sumber terbuka yang terkait kepada Pelanggan, maka Pelanggan harus mematuhi ketentuan lisensi perangkat lunak sumber terbuka tersebut.

4. Modifications and Improvements (Modifikasi dan Peningkatan)



4.1 The Customer may not modify, unlock, arrange, adapt, correct errors, translate, reverse engineer, decompile or disassemble the Licensed Software or to cause or permit such activities. The Customer further may not create or have created derivative works based on the Licensed Software without the prior written consent of Philips. Information necessary to achieve interoperability of the Licensed Software with other software shall be obtained only from Philips against the then prevailing standard terms and conditions and at Philips’ sole option.



Pelanggan tidak boleh memodifikasi, membuka kunci, mengatur, mengadaptasi, memperbaiki kesalahan, menerjemahkan, merekayasa balik, mendekompilasi, atau membongkar Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi atau menyebabkan atau mengizinkan aktivitas demikian. Lebih lanjut, Pelanggan tidak boleh membuat atau meminta dibuatkan hasil karya turunan berdasarkan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi tanpa izin tertulis sebelumnya dari Philips. Informasi yang diperlukan untuk mencapai interoperabilitas Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dengan perangkat lunak lain hanya bisa diperoleh dari Philips berdasarkan syarat dan ketentuan standar yang saat itu berlaku dan atas dasar pilihan Philips sendiri.



4.2 If the Licensed Software is modified in any manner by the Customer or a third party, or is combined with software or equipment not supplied and/or approved in writing by Philips, all warranties associated with the Licensed Software and Designated Hardware shall become null and void as from the moment of such modification.



Jika Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dimodifikasi dengan cara apa pun oleh Pelanggan atau pihak ketiga, atau digabungkan dengan perangkat lunak atau peralatan yang tidak dipasok dan/atau disetujui secara tertulis oleh Philips, maka semua garansi yang terkait dengan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dan Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan dianggap tidak berlaku dan batal sejak saat modifikasi itu dilakukan.



4.3 Philips may create and license updates or upgrades of Licensed Software from time to time. Updates and or upgrades may be made available to the Customer under applicable terms and conditions.



Philips dapat membuat dan melisensikan pembaruan atau peningkatan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dari waktu ke waktu. Pembaruan dan/atau peningkatan dapat disediakan kepada Pelanggan menurut syarat dan ketentuan yang berlaku.



4.4 Philips may make available maintenance of the Licensed Software to the Customer but only if agreed in a separate software maintenance/customer support agreement.



Philips dapat menyediakan pemeliharaan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi kepada Pelanggan tetapi hanya jika disetujui dalam perjanjian dukungan pelanggan/pemeliharaan perangkat lunak yang terpisah.



4.5 Philips has no obligation to furnish any assistance, support, maintenance or new versions, except if and to the extent Philips has explicitly agreed in writing.



Philips tidak berkewajiban untuk memberikan bantuan, dukungan, pemeliharaan, atau versi baru, kecuali jika dan sejauh Philips telah menyetujuinya secara tertulis.



4.6 The Customer shall indemnify Philips and its Affiliates against and hold Philips and its Affiliates harmless from any damage or costs arising from or in connection with any breach of the provisions of this Section and the Customer shall reimburse all costs and expenses incurred by Philips and/or its Affiliates in defending any claim arising from or in connection with such breach.



Pelanggan harus memberikan ganti rugi kepada Philips dan Afiliasinya dari dan membebaskan Philips dan Afiliasinya dari ganti kerugian atau biaya yang timbul akibat atau terkait dengan pelanggaran atas ketentuan dalam Bagian ini dan Pelanggan harus mengganti semua biaya dan pengeluaran yang dikeluarkan oleh Philips dan/atau Afiliasinya dalam membela klaim yang timbul akibat atau terkait dengan pelanggaran tersebut.



5. Term and Termination (Masa Berlaku dan Pengakhiran)



These Software License Terms shall be in force and effect as long as the Customer utilizes the Designated Hardware, except that Philips may terminate these Software License Terms forthwith in the event of any breach by the Customer of these Software License Terms, provided Philips has given the Customer a written notice specifying such breach and the Customer has failed to remedy such breach within fifteen (15) days from the date of such notice or within such longer period as may be specified in said notice. The parties hereby agree and consent to waive the provisions of Articles 1266 and 1267 of the Indonesian Civil Code, so the termination can be completed legally with the delivery of a written notice by either party to the other party without requiring a court decision or other pronouncement to affect such termination. Such termination shall not relieve Customer of any of its obligations incurred prior to such termination and shall not impair any of Philips’ rights which have accrued prior to such date. The Customer shall remove or allow Philips to remove the Licensed Software from the Designated Hardware and return the Licensed Software and any copies thereof and documentation relating thereto to Philips at the Customer's expense immediately upon the termination of the License. Upon such return the Customer shall certify to Philips that it does not, directly or indirectly, wholly or partly, retain or possess Licensed Software or parts thereof.



Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini berlaku sepanjang Pelanggan menggunakan Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan, kecuali bahwa Philips dapat mengakhiri Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini dengan segera apabila ada pelanggaran oleh Pelanggan atas Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini, dengan syarat Philips telah memberikan pemberitahuan tertulis kepada Pelanggan yang menyebutkan pelanggaran tersebut dan Pelanggan gagal memperbaiki pelanggaran tersebut dalam waktu lima belas (15) hari sejak tanggal pemberitahuan tersebut atau dalam periode yang lebih lama yang mungkin tercantum dalam pemberitahuan tersebut. Para Pihak dengan ini sepakat dan menyetujui untuk mengenyampingkan ketentuan-ketentuan Pasal 1266 dan 1267 dari KUH Perdata, maka pemutusan dapat dijalankan secara sah dengan dikirimkannya pemberitahuan tertulis oleh salah satu pihak ke pihak lainnya tanpa adanya keputusan pengadilan atau pernyataan lainnya untuk menjalankan pemutusan tersebut. Pengakhiran tersebut tidak membebaskan Pelanggan dari kewajibannya yang ada sebelum pengakhiran, dan tidak mengganggu hak Philips yang sudah ada sebelum tanggal tersebut. Pelanggan harus menghapus atau mengizinkan Philips untuk menghapus Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dari Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan dan mengembalikan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dan salinannya serta dokumen terkait kepada Philips dengan biaya ditanggung Pelanggan segera setelah pengakhiran Lisensi. Sesudah pengembalian, Pelanggan harus menyatakan kepada Philips bahwa ia tidak, secara langsung atau tidak langsung, sebagian atau seluruhnya, menyimpan atau memiliki Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi atau bagian-bagiannya.

6. Software warranty (Garansi perangkat lunak)



6.1 In the absence of any specific warranty for the Licensed Software as defined in these Software License Terms (except third party software) Philips warrants that during a period of one year as from the date that such Licensed Software has been made available that such Licensed Software shall conform substantially to the applicable functional specifications which are in effect at that time.



Apabila tidak ada garansi khusus untuk Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi sebagaimana dijabarkan dalam Ketentuan Lisensi Perangkat Lunak ini (kecuali perangkat lunak pihak ketiga) Philips menjamin bahwa selama periode satu tahun sejak tanggal disediakannya Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi, Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi tersebut secara substansial sesuai dengan spesifikasi fungsional yang berlaku pada waktu itu.



6.2 This software warranty is made on the condition that during the applicable warranty period: (a) the Customer notifies Philips of the nonconformity in writing within ten (10) days of discovery giving full details of such nonconformity; (b) such nonconformity is a critical error in the then current version of the Licensed Software; and (c) Philips is able to reproduce the nonconformity. Philips shall then at its option and at its expense and as a sole remedy to the Customer, endeavour to correct the nonconformity, either by replacement, work around or by modification of the Licensed Software. If Philips is unable to correct the nonconformity, Philips may refund a reasonable portion or the entire purchase price for the Products. All corrections shall be made in accordance with Philips' Licensed Software correction procedures. Philips does not guarantee the effectiveness of the correction efforts, and does not represent or warrant that all errors can be corrected. The warranty period for the thus corrected Licensed Software shall not extend the warranty period as set out above.



Garansi perangkat lunak ini dibuat dengan syarat bahwa selama periode garansi yang berlaku: (a) Pelanggan memberi tahu Philips tentang ketidaksesuaian secara tertulis dalam waktu sepuluh (10) hari sejak ditemukannya ketidaksesuaian itu dengan memberikan detail lengkap tentang ketidaksesuaian tersebut; (b) ketidaksesuaian demikian merupakan kesalahan kritis dalam versi terkini Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi; dan (c) Philips mampu memunculkan kembali ketidaksesuaian tersebut. Kemudian dengan pilihannya sendiri dan biaya ditanggung sendiri dan sebagai satu-satunya pemulihan bagi Pelanggan, Philips akan berupaya memperbaiki ketidaksesuaian tersebut, baik melalui penggantian, penyiasatan (workaround), atau modifikasi Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi. Jika Philips tidak mampu memperbaiki ketidaksesuaian tersebut, Philips dapat mengembalikan dana sejumlah porsi yang wajar atau seluruh harga beli Produk. Semua perbaikan harus dilakukan sesuai dengan prosedur perbaikan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi Philips. Philips tidak menjamin efektivitas upaya perbaikan, dan tidak menyatakan atau menjamin bahwa semua kesalahan dapat diperbaiki. Periode garansi untuk Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi yang diperbaiki tidak akan lebih lama dari periode garansi yang disebutkan di atas.



6.3 Subject to Section 6.1 and 6.2, the Licensed Software is provided to, and is accepted by, the Customer ‘AS IS’, without warranty of any kind. In addition, Philips expressly disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement.



Tunduk pada Bagian 6.1 dan 6.2, Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi disediakan kepada, dan diterima oleh, Pelanggan ‘SEBAGAIMANA ADANYA’, tanpa garansi apa pun. Selain itu, Philips secara tegas menyangkal segala dan semua garansi, tersurat atau tersirat, termasuk, namun tidak terbatas pada, garansi tersirat kelayakan untuk diperdagangkan, kesesuaian untuk tujuan tertentu, atau ketiadaan pelanggaran.



6.4 The warranty and service obligations of Philips herein shall apply to third party software only to the extent that Philips, pursuant to its license agreement or purchase agreement with such third party, is entitled to corresponding warranty and service remedies.



Garansi dan kewajiban layanan Philips dalam ketentuan ini berlaku untuk perangkat lunak pihak ketiga hanya sejauh bahwa Philips, sesuai dengan perjanjian lisensi atau perjanjian pembeliannya dengan pihak ketiga demikian itu, berhak atas garansi dan pemulihan layanan terkait.



7. Miscellaneous (Lain-lain)



7.1 Philips shall offer a software license to any bona fide licensee of the Designated Hardware on which the Licensed Software is running (“Secondary Licensee”) pursuant to the then current charges, terms and conditions. Due to Philips' need to protect its proprietary information, Philips reserves the right not to license the Licensed Software to any Secondary Licensee, if such Secondary Licensee is deemed by Philips to be a competitor of Philips. Upon any sale of the Designated Hardware to a Secondary Licensee and approval of the Secondary Licensee, Philips shall de-install such Designated Hardware at Philips’ then prevailing rates and re-install such Designated Hardware for the Secondary Licensee, but only after such Secondary Licensee has agreed to the required Philips software licensing conditions.



Philips menawarkan lisensi perangkat lunak kepada penerima lisensi Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan yang bonafide tempat Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dijalankan (“Penerima Lisensi Sekunder”) sesuai dengan biaya, syarat, dan ketentuan saat itu. Karena kebutuhan Philips untuk melindungi informasi hak miliknya, Philips berhak untuk tidak melisensikan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi kepada Penerima Lisensi Sekunder, jika Penerima Lisensi Sekunder tersebut dianggap oleh Philips sebagai pesaing Philips. Setelah terjadi penjualan Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan kepada Penerima Lisensi Sekunder dan ada persetujuan dari Penerima Lisensi Sekunder, Philips akan menghapus instalasi Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan dengan tarif Philips yang berlaku saat itu dan menginstal kembali Perangkat Keras yang Ditetapkan untuk Penerima Lisensi Sekunder, tetapi hanya setelah Penerima Lisensi Sekunder tersebut menyetujui ketentuan lisensi perangkat lunak Philips yang dipersyaratkan.



7.2 In connection with Licensed Software in which one or more third party suppliers retain rights, the provisions contained herein shall also be for the benefit of these third party supplier(s). The Customer agrees to indemnify Philips for any claim by third party supplier(s) which arises out of the Customer's breach of the License.



Terkait dengan Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi yang atasnya satu atau lebih pemasok pihak ketiga memiliki hak, ketentuan yang terkandung di sini juga berlaku untuk manfaat para pemasok pihak ketiga ini. Pelanggan setuju untuk mengganti rugi Philips atas klaim dari pemasok pihak ketiga yang timbul karena pelanggaran Lisensi oleh Pelanggan.



7.3 The Licensed Software may contain support for programs written in Java. Java technology is not fault-tolerant and is not designed, manufactured or intended for use or resale as online control equipment in hazardous environments requiring fail-safe performance.



Perangkat Lunak Berlisensi dapat memuat dukungan untuk program yang ditulis dalam Java. Teknologi Java tidak toleran terhadap kesalahan (fault-tolerant) dan tidak dirancang, diproduksi, atau dimaksudkan untuk digunakan atau dijual kembali sebagai peralatan kendali online di lingkungan berbahaya yang memerlukan kinerja gagal-aman (fail-safe).

