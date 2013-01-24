Conflict minerals are minerals mined in conditions where armed conflict and human rights abuses occur. The term is typically to refer to four minerals – tungsten, tantalum, tin and gold (also known as 3TG) – that are mined in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These minerals are used in the production of various goods such as jewelry and virtually all electronic devices.





Responsible sourcing of minerals is an important part of our supplier sustainability commitment. We implement measures in our chain to ensure that our products are not directly or indirectly funding atrocities in the DRC. Even though Philips does not directly source minerals from the DRC and the mines are typically seven or more tiers removed from our direct suppliers, we are working toward the following goals: