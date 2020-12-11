Leaders: How energy-awareness and heart-enrollment will get us all through the pandemic

The last nine months in the COVID-19 pandemic have been like getting another master’s degree in leadership. All the management skills we’ve learned – we’d had to apply all of it (and more) as we’ve tried to keep our teams motivated and our business moving forward.
Many years ago, I was inspired by a concept from leadership guru Simon Sinek on how four happiness neurochemicals (referred to as EDSO: endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin) play a role in our energy and happiness. Since then, I’ve adapted it a bit and used it within my own teams to help cultivate a high-performing yet empathic and EQ-based environment.
As all of us are trying to keep personally motivated – and stay connected with our teams virtually – I went back to this concept to share with my own team on how we can manage our energy in a more sustainable manner. I’ve adapted Sinek’s original framework built with my own experiences. For example, I’ve swapped in adrenaline instead of endorphin, as I’ve found this flight-or-flight hormone tends to pop up in the workplace more than you might think.
Adrenaline is something we’re overly familiar with this year. It’s that rush of energy when faced with a big challenge. It’s very useful during a crisis and can really bring a team together but inevitably leaves a low after a high, making us feel burnt out. Rallying around big initiatives, like supply chain responsiveness, shifting between offline/online commerce and time-sensitive content adjustment, is indeed a critical organizational competence. However, as leaders we should realize that adrenaline must be used sparingly because you can't keep drawing on the limited reservoirs of crisis energy.
As leaders, we can support our teams in helping them refill their serotonin: encourage them to take more breaks and lead by example.
After moving to Amsterdam in July with Philips, I found myself burning the candle at both ends. Settling into our place, sending the kids to a new school, taking care of extended family, all while starting a new role – I realized I couldn’t keep going at this pace.
So, I started building in screen breaks and scheduling longer conversations with people rather than a hurried 20-min discussion. This built time to breathe and space to really connect with people during meetings rather than just rushing from one to the next.
I’ve also recently asked my team to suggest which meetings could be removed from our calendars over the next couple months, so everyone has more time to recharge over the holidays and in the new year.
These might seem like little things, but over time it adds up. By starting with my leadership team, it is a journey to build a culture where taking breaks and setting boundaries is expected and respected.
Outside of a crisis experience, dopamine – the reward chemical – can be a great team motivator. It’s that burst of happiness from the accomplishment and recognition of hitting a goal.
It’s also about setting smaller wins along the way to a bigger goal – as quick wins help maintain momentum. Celebrating wins as a team has also brought my fully virtual team closer together even though we’re countries and continents away.
In our now mostly virtual world, I’ve realized that a lot of the chemistry exchange in teams happens physically. In person, you can literally feel the energy of others, like the excitement in the room with a group. It’s harder, yet not impossible, to tap into these team-based sources of energy.
When I first started at Philips, my management team had a weekly meeting that I went into with a productivity mindset. Knowing we all had a lot of meetings on our plates I questioned if we really needed this dialogue. However, when asked, the team actually said they wanted this time to connect with each other, as people, without a formal agenda – like a virtual coffee. I failed to pick up on that. This wasn’t just a team meeting, but an important moment during the week for an exchange of oxytocin on a virtual level.
This was an important lesson to me as a leader – we can all understand the concept of energy and happiness management in theory, but practicing it is hard. The pandemic has really shown the importance of staying connected, as well as looking out and showing concern for each other.
During my career, I’ve found that leaders who aren’t energy-aware inevitably end up with a lack of team enrollment and suffer poor performance. I’ve seen brilliant leaders with the best plans struggle to accomplish anything with their team.
Being a leader is more than just mind-enrollment, it’s about heart-enrollment. You must build a respectful, encouraging, empathetic culture that gives your team the energy and support to perform.
How powerful it could it be if the virtual workplaces we now inhabit could become a net contributor to the energy in our lives: a place to feel connected (oxytocin), to receive a sense of accomplishment (dopamine), a place that respects our boundaries and treats us with empathy (serotonin) and selectively calls on us to rally around a crisis (adrenaline).
Here’s to energy awareness, heart enrollment and a 2021 that is enriched by the learnings of 2020!
Chief Business Leader Personal Health
Deeptha Khanna is Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader Personal Health, and a member of the Royal Philips Executive Committee. The Personal Health businesses of Oral Healthcare, Mother and Child Care and Personal Care (Male Grooming and Beauty) play an important role in the health continuum delivering integrated, connected and personalized solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.
