Leaders: How energy-awareness and heart-enrollment will get us all through the pandemic

As leaders, we can support our teams in helping them refill their serotonin: encourage them to take more breaks and lead by example.

After moving to Amsterdam in July with Philips, I found myself burning the candle at both ends. Settling into our place, sending the kids to a new school, taking care of extended family, all while starting a new role – I realized I couldn’t keep going at this pace.

So, I started building in screen breaks and scheduling longer conversations with people rather than a hurried 20-min discussion. This built time to breathe and space to really connect with people during meetings rather than just rushing from one to the next.

I’ve also recently asked my team to suggest which meetings could be removed from our calendars over the next couple months, so everyone has more time to recharge over the holidays and in the new year.

These might seem like little things, but over time it adds up. By starting with my leadership team, it is a journey to build a culture where taking breaks and setting boundaries is expected and respected.