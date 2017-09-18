What will the world look like in 2030?

The Social Good Summit examines the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives around the world, asking “What type of world do I want to live in by the year 2030?”
The Social Good Summit unites a community of global leaders and grassroots activists to discuss solutions for the greatest challenges of our time. It takes place during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week and last year was live streamed to over 1.6 million people living in over 40 countries around the world. The Summit examines the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives around the world, asking “What type of world do I want to live in by the year 2030?” Something we in Philips are also very interested in.