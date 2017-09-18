Home
Sep 18, 2017

What will the world look like in 2030?

The Philips Foundation at the Social Good Summit 2017

The Social Good Summit examines the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives around the world, asking “What type of world do I want to live in by the year 2030?”

 

The Social Good Summit unites a community of global leaders and grassroots activists to discuss solutions for the greatest challenges of our time.  It takes place during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week and last year was live streamed to over 1.6 million people living in over 40 countries around the world.  The Summit examines the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives around the world, asking “What type of world do I want to live in by the year 2030?” Something we in Philips are also very interested in.
I had the privilege of speaking on stage at this year’s event on Sunday September 17th where I was joined by Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).  We spoke about the unique partnership between The Philips Foundation and the ICRC and how the private sector can support humanitarian needs, such as access to healthcare.

 

Peter and I shared an example of a particular collaboration that we are both proud of; the High Risk Pregnancy Tool Kit which will be deployed by the ICRC to reach up to 75,000 women in a number of African countries (Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Somalia).  These cards and posters will assist healthcare workers to detect the signs of at risk pregnancies in women living in fragile environments and aim to support effective referral towards health centers to ultimately save lives. According to a Regional Midwife for the ICRC, around 20% of all pregnancies are at risk and 99% of deaths occur in developing countries. Earlier risk detection is essential and will lead to earlier referrals from the community to first level of care and from primary health care to hospitals.
The Philips Foundation works to reduce health inequality to benefit those who have limited access to healthcare. We do this by deploying the expertise, knowledge and innovative skills of Royal Philips in collaborative projects with humanitarian organizations and social entrepreneurs across the world to design, adopt and deploy solutions that are sustainable and inclusive.

 

The Philips Foundation and the ICRC have worked together for a number of years in providing relief to people affected by humanitarian crises. In this ever changingworld that we live in where we are witnessing increasing fragility and complexity in all levels of society, it’s important to share expertise to make a positive impact – which is exactly what we work towards every day.

 

At the Summit I could only give a snapshot of the tremendous work that’s been done by The Philips Foundation and the ICRC, however I am very proud that this work and other projects we support are improving people’s lives around the globe.

 

