What will the world look like in 2030?

The Philips Foundation works to reduce health inequality to benefit those who have limited access to healthcare. We do this by deploying the expertise, knowledge and innovative skills of Royal Philips in collaborative projects with humanitarian organizations and social entrepreneurs across the world to design, adopt and deploy solutions that are sustainable and inclusive.

The Philips Foundation and the ICRC have worked together for a number of years in providing relief to people affected by humanitarian crises. In this ever changingworld that we live in where we are witnessing increasing fragility and complexity in all levels of society, it’s important to share expertise to make a positive impact – which is exactly what we work towards every day.

At the Summit I could only give a snapshot of the tremendous work that’s been done by The Philips Foundation and the ICRC, however I am very proud that this work and other projects we support are improving people’s lives around the globe.

