Philips Avent introduces new automated SMS-based tool to help moms activate their village during postpartum

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in mother and child care and women’s health, announced today the launch of the Philips Avent Share the Care Connector, a new SMS-based support tool designed to help moms seamlessly organize and activate their village during the postpartum period.

Through a partnership with March of Dimes, the nation’s leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, Philips Avent conducted a Share the Care Survey to understand the invisible load of early parenthood and understand the needs of new parents. These findings demonstrate that while 9 in 10 people are willing to help new parents, 62 percent of moms say asking for support is difficult. At the same time, many moms report struggling with isolation, decision fatigue and lack of time for themselves during the postpartum period, despite widespread willingness from friends and family to help. Furthermore, the majority of parents say the first three months postpartum are when they need the most help [1].