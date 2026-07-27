Philips' Second-Quarter Results 2026

Forward-looking statements



This document and the related oral presentation, including responses to questions following the presentation, contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future Adjusted EBITA*, future restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other costs, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



.These factors include, but are not limited to, macro-economic and geopolitical changes – including the war in Ukraine and ongoing tensions in the Middle East – as well as measures such as enacted and proposed tariffs and trade actions introduced in response to rising global tensions; Philips’ ability to keep pace with the changing health technology environment; Philips’ ability to gain leadership in artificial intelligence and health informatics in response to developments in the health technology industry; integration of acquisitions and their delivery on business plans and value creation expectations; ability to meet expectations with respect to ESG-related matters; securing and maintaining Philips’ intellectual property rights, and unauthorized use of third-party intellectual property rights; failure of products and services to meet quality or security standards, adversely affecting patient safety and customer operations; the resilience of our supply chain; challenges in simplifying our organization and our ways of working; attracting and retaining personnel; breach of cybersecurity; challenges in driving operational excellence and speed in bringing innovations to market; treasury and financing risks; tax risks; reliability of internal controls; compliance with regulations and standards involving quality, product safety, (cyber) security and artificial intelligence; and compliance with business conduct rules and regulations including privacy, existing and upcoming ESG disclosure and due diligence requirements. As a result, Philips’ actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see also the Further information chapter included in the Annual Report 2025.



Third-party market share data



Statements regarding market share contained in this document, including those regarding Philips’ competitive position, are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, as well as industry and dealer panels, in combination with management estimates. Where information is not yet available to Philips, market share statements may also be based on estimates and projections prepared by management and/or based on outside sources of information. Management’s estimates of rankings are based on order intake or sales, depending on the business.



Market Abuse Regulation



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This press release was distributed at 20:50 CET on July 27, 2026.



Use of non-IFRS information



In presenting and discussing the Philips Group’s financial position, operating results and cash flows, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measure and should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is contained in this document. Further information on non-IFRS measures can be found in the Annual Report 2025.



Presentation



All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals provided. All reported data is unaudited. Financial reporting is in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2025. Certain prior-year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



* Non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of non-IFRS information