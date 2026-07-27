Philips' Second-Quarter Results 2026

Jul 27, 2026 | 4 minute read
“We delivered another solid quarter with comparable sales growth of 4%, driven by all business segments, and strong disciplined execution within an uncertain macro environment. Customer demand for our innovations remains healthy, with certain large orders in North America shifting into the third quarter, while Europe delivered strong double-digit order growth.
Our plan continues to gain traction, creating value through focused segment strategies, differentiated platform innovations, commercial excellence and disciplined execution. We launched SmartIQ for our Azurion image-guided therapy platform and received several new regulatory clearances for our AI-powered innovations. Our teams around the world are focused on delivering better care for more people.
We largely completed the US tariff refund process during the quarter and continue to actively manage the broader macro environment, including inflation. Our productivity program is on track, helping to largely offset these pressures. We are strengthening our supply chain resilience as we continue to put quality at the heart of our operations.”
Comparable order intake declined 1%, with growth in Diagnosis & Treatment offset by the timing of certain large Connected Care orders shifting into the third quarter. Comparable sales increased by 4% in the quarter, driven by growth across all segments.
Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 16.4%, including a US tariff refund benefit of effectively 4.2%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA slightly decreased mainly due to cost inflation and higher tariffs, partly offset by higher sales and productivity measures. Net cash flows from operating activities remained broadly flat, with higher working capital outflows offset by the US tariff refund.
Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 13.9%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 4.6%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA decreased mainly due to cost inflation, higher tariffs and unfavorable mix effects, partly offset by productivity measures.
Connected Care comparable sales increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 17.8%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 6.1%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA increased mainly driven by operational improvements and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation and higher tariffs.
Personal Health comparable sales increased by 8%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 23.0%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 5.0%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA increased mainly driven by higher sales and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.
Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 132 million in savings in the quarter. Philips is on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.
Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 132 million in savings in the quarter. Philips is on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.
Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook, updated to reflect the US tariff refund benefit:
Within the context of an uncertain macro-environment, Philips' 2026 outlook includes currently known tariffs. It excludes ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US Department of Justice and the State Attorneys General.
Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook, updated to reflect the US tariff refund benefit:
Philips completed its dividend distribution for 2025 in the second quarter of 2026. As approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2026, a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share was paid in cash or shares at the election of the shareholder, with 43.8% paid in cash.
Philips completed its dividend distribution for 2025 in the second quarter of 2026. As approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2026, a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share was paid in cash or shares at the election of the shareholder, with 43.8% paid in cash.
Philips Q2 2026 results downloads
Visit our results hub to download the latest Report and Presentation, and learn more about our results and sustainability performance.
Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 08:00 am CET on July 28, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, which include additional information, including forward-looking statements and further information on our outlook, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.
More information about Roy Jakobs and Charlotte Hanneman
Click here for Roy Jakobs' CV and images
Click here for Charlotte Hanneman's CV and images
Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 08:00 am CET on July 28, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, which include additional information, including forward-looking statements and further information on our outlook, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.
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