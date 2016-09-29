Infographic: The history of wearables

By the FHI editorial team
The Philips Future Health Index editorial team is always on the look-out for great content pieces that discuss the future of health, selecting the most interesting health-related stories for you to read.
[1] http://www.ssplprints.com/image/125310/a-sketch-of-a-pedometer
[2] http://walkertracker.com/blog/2014/08/13/the-evolution-of-the-pedometer/
[3] http://www.wareable.com/fitness-trackers/the-origins-of-the-fitness-tracker-1234
[4] http://www.informationweek.com/healthcare/mobile-and-wireless/10-medical-device-wearables-to-improve-patients-lives/d/d-id/1323544
[5] http://mashable.com/2014/05/13/wearable-technology-history/#7FExUXXmCZqN
[6] https://www.apple.com/uk/pr/library/2006/05/23Nike-and-Apple-Team-Up-to-Launch-Nike-iPod.html
[7] http://mashable.com/2014/05/13/wearable-technology-history/#7FExUXXmCZqN
[8] https://www.lifeline.philips.com/about-lifeline/our-history.html
[9] http://www.proteus.com/press-releases/proteus-digital-health-announces-fda-clearance-of-ingestible-sensor-2/