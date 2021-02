Could augmented reality navigation become the backbone of precision spine surgery?

With Philips launching its first augmented reality (AR) solution for minimally-invasive spine surgery this week , we asked Ronald Tabaksblat, Senior Vice President Image Guided Therapy Systems and Electrophysiology Solutions at Philips, about the current state-of-play in spine surgery and how AR could transform its future.More than half a billion people worldwide experience back pain [1]. Often, it’s due to muscle strain, but the cause can also be more serious, with a range of conditions including degenerative spinal disc disease, cancer, trauma or sideways curvature of the spine, a condition known as scoliosis. While physiotherapy can sometimes help, severe back pain can often be highly debilitating, leaving patients unable to walk or even get out of bed. In many cases, surgery is the only realistic option for long-term relief.Spine procedures are typically both complex and delicate, with surgeons needing to take particular care to avoid neurological and vascular structures close to the spine, such as the patient’s spinal cord and the aorta. While open surgery – making a large incision so you can physically see the patient’s spine – is the traditional way of performing spine procedures, less trauma-inducing minimally-invasive procedures are becoming increasingly widespread.: With an image-guided minimally invasive approach, the physician only needs to make a small incision, through which the devices required to fix the problem can be inserted and guided to the treatment area. Benefits of this approach can include that the patient can experience less postoperative pain, a shorter stay in hospital, reduced blood loss, less soft tissue damage and a reduced chance of infection [2].: Improving patient outcomes and enhancing the experience for patients and staff are three key elements of the ‘quadruple aim’ of healthcare, which we are determined to achieve at Philips in the field of spine treatment. And if we can make procedures more efficient, it could also help to achieve the fourth quadruple aim: driving down the cost of care.One of the most common spine procedures carried out using minimally invasive techniques is the immobilization of adjacent vertebrae to stabilize a patient’s spine with the insertion of stainless steel or titanium alloy pedicle screws and connecting rods. However, placing these screws accurately during minimally-invasive procedures has always been challenging, with additional procedures to make further adjustments after the initial treatment not uncommon.For some time now we have been developing an AR-based solution that allows surgeons to view a 3D image of the patient’s spinal anatomy during the procedure so they can place pedicle screws with increased confidence and accuracy, while avoiding neurological and vascular damage. Combining imaging and navigation into one solution, we have also focused on providing a smooth workflow for the surgeon. Precise imaging guidance is vital to ensure accurate device placement during such delicate and complex procedures.