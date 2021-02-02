Could augmented reality navigation become the backbone of precision spine surgery?

How does the ClarifEye augmented reality surgical navigation solution work?



RT: Four high-resolution optical cameras are used to augment the surgical field with 3D cone-beam CT imaging, without the need for additional X-ray. The system combines the view of the surgical field with the internal 3D view of the patient to construct a 3D augmented-reality view of the patient's external and internal anatomy. Patient tracking is ensured by video tracking of non-invasive markers placed on the skin. No external reference frame is needed. Then the system visualizes the tip of the ClarifEye Needle as it is navigated along the planned path on the spinal anatomy.



ClarifEye is fully integrated into our highly successful Azurion image-guided therapy platform for hybrid operating rooms promoting an efficient workflow. We’re proud of the resulting solution: through co-creation with our clinical partners, we’ve developed an innovative integrated solution that supports minimal invasive spine procedures, and as a result, has the potential to improve outcomes, and reduce costs.



How have clinicians reacted to it so far?



Because they can verify whether a procedure has been successful during treatment, clinicians have also reported that post-operative CT scans to check implant placements are no longer necessary. Usability testing with surgeons in the U.S. have also indicated that the system is user-friendly and easy to learn – important factors when you know that steep learning curves are often a barrier to the adoption of new technologies in practice.



How does ClarifEye fit into Philips’ broader image-guided therapy strategy?



RT: Minimally-invasive image guided therapy is a high-growth market for Philips. For spine surgery, it is expected that around 50% of the procedures will be performed using minimally-invasive techniques in the near future.



Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden – one of the clinical partners we worked with to develop ClarifEye – showed 94% accuracy rate for pedicle screw placement in open procedures with no intra-operative neurological complications. Compared to a non-navigated 'freehand' approach, ClarifEye reduced the percentage of misplaced screws from 10.4% to 6.1%. In addition, ClarifEye significantly reduced radiation exposure to staff and patients using the system's low dose, intra-operative 3D cone beam CT imaging [4].

