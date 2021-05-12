Innovation and entrepreneurship, collaboration and strong commitment to ESG goals power Philips’ continued relevance to society as it reaches its 130th anniversary

In an ever more complex and interconnected world, Philips has always believed that meaningful innovation in healthcare involves partnerships and collaborations with leading clinical researchers and care providers. Examples of these partnerships include:



University Medical Center Utrecht (The Netherlands): Together with Philips, University Medical Center Utrecht is advancing precision diagnosis through breakthrough quantitative MRI technology - MR-STAT - initially developed by University Medical Center Utrecht. The technology is a paradigm shift in MR, relying on a new smart acquisition scheme and machine-assisted reconstruction. It delivers multiple quantitative MR parameters in a single fast scan, and represents a significant advance in MR tissue classification, fuelling big data algorithms and AI-enabled integrated diagnostic solutions. Together, Philips and University Medical Center Utrecht will establish a global clinical research network with the aim of fully commercializing the technology.



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, U.S.): Co-development of Philips Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber to provide clinicians worldwide with access to best-practice, personalized care regimens recommendations for patients based on the latest scientific advances. Based on an individual patient’s data, clinicians can navigate through the pathway options to make clinical decisions and provide personalized treatment recommendations, including clinical trial participation.



Singapore General Hospital (Singapore): As part of a collaboration with Singapore General Hospital’s Digital and Computational Pathology Center of Excellence, Philips Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – is being used in the development of digital pathology capabilities and AI-based tools for primary diagnosis, training, and R&D.



The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): VA is the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S., consisting of more than 1,700 sites and serving nearly nine million veterans each year. It has become a leader in developing telehealth services to improve access to care and federate care delivery. Philips is helping the VA to drive its overall telehealth program. Together, the two organizations are creating the world’s largest tele-critical-care system, providing veterans with remote access to intensive care expertise, regardless of their location, via a centralized Philips eICU. Philips is also realizing Virtual Care Stations in remote areas across the U.S., enabling access to high-quality care for all VA veteran members.



MONET Technologies Inc. (Japan) - Philips, MONET Technologies and Ina City are addressing the rapidly aging population and shortage of medical facilities and healthcare professionals in Japan through a mobile healthcare vehicle concept equipped with connected care technologies. Supporting people that are elderly or frail, a caregiver boards a mobile healthcare vehicle to visit a patient’s home and offer at-home examinations while a doctor at a remote location gives medical consultations via video. We are currently testing this concept with one mobile vehicle.