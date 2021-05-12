Innovation and entrepreneurship, collaboration and strong commitment to ESG goals power Philips’ continued relevance to society as it reaches its 130th anniversary

Philips’ innovations span the health continuum from healthy living and disease prevention to diagnosis, treatment and care in the home, bringing together devices, systems, software, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to develop intelligent solutions that help consumers live healthy lifestyles and support healthcare providers to deliver on the quadruple aim: enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and improving the work life of care providers. Philips has five innovation hubs and multiple innovation and manufacturing sites. Philips spends EUR 1.8 billion annually on R&D to fuel the company’s growth and intellectual property, which comprises approx. 59,000 patent rights and 31,000 trademarks.
Personalization of consumer health: AI is driving the personalization of consumer health enabling a new generation of solutions that adapt to people’s unique behaviour and needs. Philips recently introduced its AI-powered Sonicare Power Toothbrush 9900 Series Prestige with SenseIQ technology that senses, adapts and cares. Philips Teledentistry offers users the possibility to virtually connect with dental professionals, following a recent treatment and to get reassurance. Partnering with health insurers, Philips focuses on preventative oral care. Another example is Philips’ advanced Shaver Series 9000 with SkinIQ technology that is currently being rolled out globally, which continuously adapt to people’s personal behaviour and needs giving personalized skin comfort and superior closeness even on a five-day beard [1].
In an ever more complex and interconnected world, Philips has always believed that meaningful innovation in healthcare involves partnerships and collaborations with leading clinical researchers and care providers. Examples of these partnerships include:
University Medical Center Utrecht (The Netherlands): Together with Philips, University Medical Center Utrecht is advancing precision diagnosis through breakthrough quantitative MRI technology - MR-STAT - initially developed by University Medical Center Utrecht. The technology is a paradigm shift in MR, relying on a new smart acquisition scheme and machine-assisted reconstruction. It delivers multiple quantitative MR parameters in a single fast scan, and represents a significant advance in MR tissue classification, fuelling big data algorithms and AI-enabled integrated diagnostic solutions. Together, Philips and University Medical Center Utrecht will establish a global clinical research network with the aim of fully commercializing the technology.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, U.S.): Co-development of Philips Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber to provide clinicians worldwide with access to best-practice, personalized care regimens recommendations for patients based on the latest scientific advances. Based on an individual patient’s data, clinicians can navigate through the pathway options to make clinical decisions and provide personalized treatment recommendations, including clinical trial participation.
Singapore General Hospital (Singapore): As part of a collaboration with Singapore General Hospital’s Digital and Computational Pathology Center of Excellence, Philips Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – is being used in the development of digital pathology capabilities and AI-based tools for primary diagnosis, training, and R&D.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): VA is the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S., consisting of more than 1,700 sites and serving nearly nine million veterans each year. It has become a leader in developing telehealth services to improve access to care and federate care delivery. Philips is helping the VA to drive its overall telehealth program. Together, the two organizations are creating the world’s largest tele-critical-care system, providing veterans with remote access to intensive care expertise, regardless of their location, via a centralized Philips eICU. Philips is also realizing Virtual Care Stations in remote areas across the U.S., enabling access to high-quality care for all VA veteran members.
MONET Technologies Inc. (Japan) - Philips, MONET Technologies and Ina City are addressing the rapidly aging population and shortage of medical facilities and healthcare professionals in Japan through a mobile healthcare vehicle concept equipped with connected care technologies. Supporting people that are elderly or frail, a caregiver boards a mobile healthcare vehicle to visit a patient’s home and offer at-home examinations while a doctor at a remote location gives medical consultations via video. We are currently testing this concept with one mobile vehicle.
Philips enters into long-term strategic partnerships with hospitals and hospital groups to give them continuous managed-service access to the latest technology innovations, pioneering revolutionary new business models.
Klinikum Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany): A recent Philips agreement with Klinikum Stuttgart hospital covers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and intelligent informatics solutions, together with joint development of new workflows and connected care solutions to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of patient care, as well as the patients and staff experience.
Flevo Hospital (Almere, The Netherlands): A 10-year strategic partnership agreement to realize four strategic objectives - the ‘right care in the right place' through innovation and the optimal use of technology; modernizing the hospital’s care and strengthening communication with patients and partners; increasing employee motivation and satisfaction; and cost saving and efficiency improvement for medical technology.
Philips’ recognition of its social responsibility goes back to its early years, when in 1932 it began screening its staff, then their families, and eventually the entire population of Eindhoven (the city where the company was founded), for tuberculosis (TB), reducing TB rates to less than half that in other large Dutch cities. With no effective antimicrobials available to combat TB, its recommended treatment regimen was rest, a healthy diet, exercise and fresh air – lifestyle interventions that are reflected in the company’s current personal health solutions. In the 1990s Philips also helped to pioneer a national breast cancer screening program in the Netherlands.
Today, the company’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) commitments are enshrined in its new 5-year ESG targets and strategic plans. Philips is already carbon neutral in its operations and is set to further reduce its CO2 emissions in line with 1.5°C global warming and source 75% of its total energy consumption from renewables. The company also aims to increase revenue from circular economy solutions to 25% of sales by 2025. As part of its 2025 target to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year, Philips is committed to improving access to care for 300 million people in underserved communities. In collaboration with key strategic partners and the Philips Foundation, it is enabling care in resource constrained settings, for example, by putting portable ultrasound solutions into the hands of trained midwives at primary care facilities in Kenya, and establishing hospital-based cardiology centers in regional cities across India.
