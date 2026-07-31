Jul 31, 2026 | 1 minute read
Philips Avent Ultra Air Happy soother (pacifier) was recognized among the top-performing products in the latest soother assessment by Stiftung Warentest [1], one of Europe's leading independent consumer testing organizations. The soother received an overall rating of "very good" (1.0), Stiftung Warentest’s highest rating category under its German scoring system, and was also rated "very good" for mechanical safety and the assessment of potentially harmful substances. In its May 2026 issue, Stiftung Warentest evaluated 13 soothers from leading brands and retailers against key safety and quality criteria, providing parents with trusted guidance when choosing products for their babies.
Products were evaluated through laboratory and stress testing, including tensile, drop and bite tests, along with additional soother assessments based on the DIN EN 1400 standard. The Philips Avent Ultra Air Happy stood out from other soothers tested across the safety-related categories, earning especially strong results for mechanical safety and a very good rating in the assessment of potentially harmful substances.
Products were evaluated through laboratory and stress testing, including tensile, drop and bite tests, along with additional soother assessments based on the DIN EN 1400 standard. The Philips Avent Ultra Air Happy stood out from other soothers tested across the safety-related categories, earning especially strong results for mechanical safety and a very good rating in the assessment of potentially harmful substances.
At Philips Avent, we aim to support parents and caregivers through every stage of their parenting journey. Since 1984, we have been helping families from pregnancy through early parenthood, developing products designed around the needs of babies, like supporting healthy sleep and sleeping routines. Parents want confidence that the products they choose for their babies are safe, reliable and designed for everyday use. Independent assessments such as Stiftung Warentest provide valuable reassurance and reinforce our commitment to helping moms, babies and families thrive.
That commitment is reflected throughout Philips Avent's product development process. "When developing infant care products, even the smallest details matter. Innovation starts with understanding the needs of babies and parents. At Philips Avent, we combine consumer insights, scientific expertise and rigorous testing throughout the product development process. This recognition reflects the care, innovation and engineering excellence behind all our products, helping parents feel confident in the choices they make every day", said Mirko Cartei, R&D Leader Mother and Child Care at Philips Personal Health.
Product safety and quality are embedded throughout Philips Avent's innovation and development process, from consumer research and product design to material selection and validation testing. Philips Avent continues to develop innovative products that support families through every stage of their parenting journey, with a focus on safety, quality and thoughtful design. The Philips Avent soothers can play an important role in everyday care routines, because a good sleep routine for baby can help parents’ rest, too. For more information about Philips Avent soothers, visit: www.philips.com/soothers.
Product safety and quality are embedded throughout Philips Avent's innovation and development process, from consumer research and product design to material selection and validation testing. Philips Avent continues to develop innovative products that support families through every stage of their parenting journey, with a focus on safety, quality and thoughtful design. The Philips Avent soothers can play an important role in everyday care routines, because a good sleep routine for baby can help parents’ rest, too.
For more information about Philips Avent soothers, visit: www.philips.com/soothers.
Stiftung Warentest is an independent German consumer testing organization that evaluates products and services across a wide range of categories. Its assessments are widely recognized by consumers and industry stakeholders throughout Europe.[1]
Stiftung Warentest is an independent German consumer testing organization that evaluates products and services across a wide range of categories. Its assessments are widely recognized by consumers and industry stakeholders throughout Europe.[1]
References [1] Stiftung Warentest, Issue 05/2026, "Soothers in the safety test: worry-free soothing."
References
[1] Stiftung Warentest, Issue 05/2026, "Soothers in the safety test: worry-free soothing."
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