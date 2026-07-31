Product safety and quality are embedded throughout Philips Avent's innovation and development process, from consumer research and product design to material selection and validation testing. Philips Avent continues to develop innovative products that support families through every stage of their parenting journey, with a focus on safety, quality and thoughtful design. The Philips Avent soothers can play an important role in everyday care routines, because a good sleep routine for baby can help parents’ rest, too.

For more information about Philips Avent soothers, visit: www.philips.com/soothers.