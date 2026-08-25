The Philips ReAura LED mask features a detachable 3-in-1 design that works for the areas you care most about, allowing you to treat the full face or target the eye area and neck individually, giving you the flexibility to tailor each session to your needs. The lightweight flexible mask adapts comfortably to different face shapes, while soft eye cushions provide gentle support around the delicate eye area.

“Our research shows that people want effective skincare rituals that aren’t complicated or quick fixes. With Philips ReAura LED mask we are expanding our leadership in beauty technology, bringing together clinically proven LED technology and decades of Philips LED innovation in a flexible 3-in-1 design. It is advanced skincare to fit easily into your everyday beauty ritual." Aymen Mnif, Ventures and Haircare Leader, Philips