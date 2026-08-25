Aug 25, 2026 | 1 minute read
Philips, a global leader in health technology, today launches Philips ReAura, a premium LED mask and beauty ritual. Philips ReAura LED mask is designed to make advanced light-based skincare a beauty ritual that’s simple, comfortable and easy to fit into everyday life, whether you're at home or making the most of a spare 10 minutes on the go. The premium LED mask uses clinically proven3. LED technology to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, creating a beauty ritual that achieves younger-looking skin4.
The Philips ReAura LED mask features a detachable 3-in-1 design that works for the areas you care most about, allowing you to treat the full face or target the eye area and neck individually, giving you the flexibility to tailor each session to your needs. The lightweight flexible mask adapts comfortably to different face shapes, while soft eye cushions provide gentle support around the delicate eye area. “Our research shows that people want effective skincare rituals that aren’t complicated or quick fixes. With Philips ReAura LED mask we are expanding our leadership in beauty technology, bringing together clinically proven LED technology and decades of Philips LED innovation in a flexible 3-in-1 design. It is advanced skincare to fit easily into your everyday beauty ritual." Aymen Mnif, Ventures and Haircare Leader, Philips
The Philips ReAura LED mask features a detachable 3-in-1 design that works for the areas you care most about, allowing you to treat the full face or target the eye area and neck individually, giving you the flexibility to tailor each session to your needs. The lightweight flexible mask adapts comfortably to different face shapes, while soft eye cushions provide gentle support around the delicate eye area.
“Our research shows that people want effective skincare rituals that aren’t complicated or quick fixes. With Philips ReAura LED mask we are expanding our leadership in beauty technology, bringing together clinically proven LED technology and decades of Philips LED innovation in a flexible 3-in-1 design. It is advanced skincare to fit easily into your everyday beauty ritual." Aymen Mnif, Ventures and Haircare Leader, Philips
Philips ReAura LED mask uses red, blue and near-infrared LED wavelengths to support visible reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and redness5.
The mask features three targeted modes: Age Care, Blemish Care and Daily Glow Age Care mode combines red and near-infrared light at 630nm and 830nm to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Blemish Care mode combines blue and red light at 415nm and 630nm to visibly reduce the appearance of blemishes and redness. Daily Glow mode combines blue, red and near-infrared light to help maintain a healthy-looking glow6.
Philips ReAura LED mask uses red, blue and near-infrared LED wavelengths to support visible reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and redness5.
Beauty technology works when people feel confident using it and can easily make it part of everyday life. Philips ReAura LED mask is lightweight, flexible and portable, to make consistent use feel effortless. Beautiful enough to leave on display and practical enough to take wherever life takes you, enjoy up to 8 sessions per battery charge. Philips ReAura LED mask fits naturally into everyday routines, whether you are unwinding at home, multi-tasking, travelling or making the most of a spare 10 minutes. It transforms skincare into a ritual worth keeping, making it easier to build a consistent routine for younger-looking skin7.
Beauty technology works when people feel confident using it and can easily make it part of everyday life. Philips ReAura LED mask is lightweight, flexible and portable, to make consistent use feel effortless. Beautiful enough to leave on display and practical enough to take wherever life takes you, enjoy up to 8 sessions per battery charge. Philips ReAura LED mask fits naturally into everyday routines, whether you are unwinding at home, multi-tasking, travelling or making the most of a spare 10 minutes. It transforms skincare into a ritual worth keeping, making it easier to build a consistent routine for younger-looking skin7.
Philips Grooming & Beauty Ventures is a new venture-building team created to identify and develop emerging opportunities beyond the Grooming & Beauty core portfolio. The team is tasked to explore new technology, identify consumer insights, operate at entrepreneurial speed to bring new propositions to market, with the mandate to learn quickly and scale concepts with the greatest potential.
“We have big ambitions to shape the future of the beauty and grooming industry. Our new Ventures business marks our commitment to respond to evolving consumer needs & bring meaningful innovations to market, even faster.” Dominique Oh, Grooming and Beauty Leader, Personal Health.
Philips Grooming & Beauty Ventures is a new venture-building team created to identify and develop emerging opportunities beyond the Grooming & Beauty core portfolio. The team is tasked to explore new technology, identify consumer insights, operate at entrepreneurial speed to bring new propositions to market, with the mandate to learn quickly and scale concepts with the greatest potential.
Philips ReAura LED mask will be available in UK, Germany and France from August 1st, 2026, through www.philips.com and at Amazon, with a RRP of EUR 399.99 / £349.99. Local availability, pricing and support details will vary by market.
Philips ReAura LED mask will be available in UK, Germany and France from August 1st, 2026, through www.philips.com and at Amazon, with a RRP of EUR 399.99 / £349.99. Local availability, pricing and support details will vary by market.
References 1Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary 2Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths 3Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths 4Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary 5Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths 6Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary 7Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary.
References
1Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary
2Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths
3Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths
4Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary
5Based on a systematic literature review (data on file) on LED photo biomodulation using 415nm, 630nm, and 830nm wavelengths
6Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary
7Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary.
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