Philips introduces ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation to advance minimally-invasive spine procedures

“Through co-creation with our clinical partners we’ve developed an innovative integrated solution that has the potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs for minimally invasive spine procedures,” said Ronald Tabaksblat , General Manager Image Guided Therapy Systems at Philips. “With ClarifEye we are delivering on our strategy of expanding minimally invasive surgery into new clinical areas. The solution is built on the Philips next-generation Azurion image-guided therapy platform, enabling an unmatched level of integration and an intuitive experience for clinicians.”To learn more from physicians using advanced imaging and navigation solutions in spine surgeries, register here for the educational webinar taking place on Thursday, March 11th at 3:00pm CET.For more information on Philips’ approach to bringing AR to minimally-invasive spine surgery, read this Q&A with Ronald Tabaksblat.ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation is CE marked and 510(k) pending. This material is not for distribution in the U.S.A.