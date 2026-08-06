Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside

Building a connected monitoring ecosystem to support transitional care

The partnerships expand the range of continuous patient measurements that can be integrated into Philips ecosystem, such as the Patient Information Center (PIC) iX. The partnerships include the following products*:

Blue Spark Technologies – TempTraq wearable disposable patch supporting continuous core body temperature monitoring, clinically proven [1] to detect fevers earlier to enable improved patient visibility and early intervention, both inpatient and outpatient.

– TempTraq wearable disposable patch supporting continuous core body temperature monitoring, clinically proven [1] to detect fevers earlier to enable improved patient visibility and early intervention, both inpatient and outpatient. Caretaker Medical – VitalStream wearable solution supporting continuous non-invasive blood pressure and advanced hemodynamic monitoring to help enhance inpatient surveillance and clinical decision-making.

– VitalStream wearable solution supporting continuous non-invasive blood pressure and advanced hemodynamic monitoring to help enhance inpatient surveillance and clinical decision-making. Cuviva – a core Hospital at Home platform technology partner, delivering a secure, advanced and fully integrated IT platform that enables structured, scalable hospital-at-home care through digital monitoring, real-time communication, and smooth integration with the Philips clinical workflows as well as hospitals’ digital infrastructure.

– a core Hospital at Home platform technology partner, delivering a secure, advanced and fully integrated IT platform that enables structured, scalable hospital-at-home care through digital monitoring, real-time communication, and smooth integration with the Philips clinical workflows as well as hospitals’ digital infrastructure. LifeSignals – UbiqVue Multiparameter Biosensor, a single-use, wireless, wearable, chest-based device supporting continuous, near real-time monitoring of 2-channel ECG, SpO₂, pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, posture and motion. Coupled with centralized software, it enables alert-driven, scalable, active patient monitoring across hospital and out-of-hospital settings.

– UbiqVue Multiparameter Biosensor, a single-use, wireless, wearable, chest-based device supporting continuous, near real-time monitoring of 2-channel ECG, SpO₂, pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, posture and motion. Coupled with centralized software, it enables alert-driven, scalable, active patient monitoring across hospital and out-of-hospital settings. Respiree – 1Bio(TM) platform + 1Bio(TM)AI + RS001 wearable biosensor technology enabling continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring, including patented direct respiratory rate and other lung physiological markers, pulse, SpO2, posture, and activity, helping support earlier identification of patient deterioration across care settings.

– 1Bio(TM) platform + 1Bio(TM)AI + RS001 wearable biosensor technology enabling continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring, including patented direct respiratory rate and other lung physiological markers, pulse, SpO2, posture, and activity, helping support earlier identification of patient deterioration across care settings. smartQare – viQtor & Healthdot wearable biosensor technologies supporting continuous monitoring of pulse, respiration, SpO2, skin temperature, and activity to help clinicians maintain visibility into patient status across care transitions.

Together, these capabilities complement Philips' broader connected care portfolio which includes solutions designed to support monitoring beyond discharge. Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT)* [2] enables clinicians to remotely monitor appropriate cardiac patients for up to 30 days following an inpatient or ED evaluation, supporting smoother transitions into the appropriate care pathway.



By combining enterprise monitoring capabilities with an open network of innovation partners, Philips is helping shape the future of continuous patient monitoring across the care continuum. Learn more about Philips HPM Technology Partnerships.



*Not all products are available in all markets.