Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside

Aug 06, 2026 | 3 minute read
Amsterdam, Netherlands. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced new collaborations with Blue Spark Technologies, Caretaker Medical, Cuviva, LifeSignals, Respiree and smartQare, further expanding its open monitoring ecosystem. The collaborations help health systems improve continuity and coordination of care by integrating wearable and out-of-hospital technologies into the Philips ecosystem, supporting connected patient monitoring from hospital to home.
As healthcare systems expand higher-acuity services beyond traditional hospital settings, maintaining visibility into patient status across the care continuum becomes increasingly important.
Philips is helping lead this shift through an interoperable monitoring ecosystem that gives health systems greater flexibility to deploy and scale monitoring programs using the technologies that best fit their clinical and operational needs. By connecting patient data across care settings, Philips is transforming data into actionable care intelligence, supporting more efficient care coordination throughout the patient’s journey.
As healthcare systems expand higher-acuity services beyond traditional hospital settings, maintaining visibility into patient status across the care continuum becomes increasingly important.
By building an open, enterprise-wide ecosystem that connects technologies, data and workflows, we can help deliver continuous patient insight, support smoother transitions in care, and create a more coordinated experience for clinicians and patients.
“Monitoring is no longer just about what happens at the bedside. Healthcare organizations need a more connected approach that helps clinicians maintain visibility into patient status across care settings,” said Sangdo Kim, Category Leader, NextGen Acute and Transitional Care Monitoring, Philips. “By building an open, enterprise-wide ecosystem that connects technologies, data and workflows, we can help deliver continuous patient insight, support smoother transitions in care, and create a more coordinated experience for clinicians and patients.”
The partnerships expand the range of continuous patient measurements that can be integrated into Philips ecosystem, such as the Patient Information Center (PIC) iX. The partnerships include the following products*:
Together, these capabilities complement Philips' broader connected care portfolio which includes solutions designed to support monitoring beyond discharge. Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT)* [2] enables clinicians to remotely monitor appropriate cardiac patients for up to 30 days following an inpatient or ED evaluation, supporting smoother transitions into the appropriate care pathway.
By combining enterprise monitoring capabilities with an open network of innovation partners, Philips is helping shape the future of continuous patient monitoring across the care continuum. Learn more about Philips HPM Technology Partnerships.
*Not all products are available in all markets.
The partnerships expand the range of continuous patient measurements that can be integrated into Philips ecosystem, such as the Patient Information Center (PIC) iX. The partnerships include the following products*:
Sources [1] Lin C, Chen M, Chai J, et al. Remote multi-vital sign monitoring allows earlier detection of cytokine release syndrome after bispecific T cell engager and chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies [Abstract]. Blood. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting; 2025:1075.
[2] Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT) includes the MCOT device with SmartDetect algorithm. MCOT supports MCOT and Cardiac Event services, which include an end of service report, technician ECG review, and urgent/emergent notification of detected cardiac events when appropriate. The MCOT system is contraindicated for patients with potentially life-threatening arrhythmias requiring inpatient monitoring, and patients the attending physician recommends should be hospitalized for ECG monitoring. However, it can be utilized by professionals for monitoring cardiac patients at home after discharge.
Sources
[1] Lin C, Chen M, Chai J, et al. Remote multi-vital sign monitoring allows earlier detection of cytokine release syndrome after bispecific T cell engager and chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies [Abstract]. Blood. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting; 2025:1075.
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