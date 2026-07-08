Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments

A connected ultrasound ecosystem

Alturion fits within Philips’ connected ultrasound ecosystem, sharing a common user interface and interchangeable transducers that are compatible with EPIQ Elite and Affiniti systems. By enabling sonographers and clinicians to use the same transducers across multiple systems, healthcare organizations can help simplify training, accelerate onboarding and support consistent workflows across departments. Philips’ complete general imaging ultrasound portfolio is designed for upgradeability and is compatible with Collaboration Live, a tele-ultrasound capability that enables multiple users to connect in real time for remote support, training and consultation.



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