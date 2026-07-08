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Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments

Newest addition to the Philips ultrasound portfolio, Alturion recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark, expanding access to advanced imaging and workflow innovation across clinical settings

Jul 08, 2026 | 2 minute read

Radiology Artificial intelligence (AI) Diagnosis & Treatment Ultrasound Press release

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflow built for high-volume settings. Available in the USA and Europe following FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark certification, Alturion helps clinicians work more efficiently, deliver consistent results, and make confident clinical decisions.

Philips Alturion ultrasound system

As healthcare providers manage growing demand and increasing operational complexity, ultrasound teams need solutions that help improve efficiency without compromising quality. With the introduction of Alturion, Philips expands its ultrasound portfolio by bringing together advanced imaging, AI-powered workflows and a connected ecosystem that is designed to help streamline examinations and support consistency across users and clinical settings.

At Philips, our goal is to develop technology that adapts to the realities of modern healthcare and helps care teams work more effectively in increasingly demanding clinical environments. Alturion was designed with that goal in mind, helping healthcare providers deliver high-quality care with greater efficiency and confidence.

- Jie Xue, Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips

"At Philips, our goal is to develop technology that adapts to the realities of modern healthcare and helps care teams work more effectively in increasingly demanding clinical environments," said Jie Xue, Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. "Alturion was designed with that goal in mind, helping healthcare providers deliver high-quality care with greater efficiency and confidence."

Performance and usability across care settings

 

Alturion’s powerful processing architecture supports responsive performance and clear visualization across patients and exam types. With an expansive 24-inch monitor and a small footprint, the system enables easy movement from department to bedside and supports space utilization. Streamlined, intuitive workflows help reduce manual adjustments and exam time, helping providers manage high patient volumes, while a familiar user interface supports operational simplicity and consistency across care teams.  

Alturion is the newest ultrasound system to include Elevate Plus with AI-powered measurements for abdominal ultrasound. AI-enabled capabilities help streamline acquisition, automate measurements, and support reproducibility. By helping reduce variability and save time, these tools can contribute to more consistent exams and support clinical decision-making.

A connected ultrasound ecosystem

 

Alturion fits within Philips’ connected ultrasound ecosystem, sharing a common user interface and interchangeable transducers that are compatible with EPIQ Elite and Affiniti systems. By enabling sonographers and clinicians to use the same transducers across multiple systems, healthcare organizations can help simplify training, accelerate onboarding and support consistent workflows across departments. Philips’ complete general imaging ultrasound portfolio is designed for upgradeability and is compatible with Collaboration Live, a tele-ultrasound capability that enables multiple users to connect in real time for remote support, training and consultation.

For more information on Alturion, please visit here

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Jayme Maniatis--Philips Global External Relations
Jayme Maniatis
Philips Global External Relations
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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