

Who is the controller of your personal data



Collection, Processing, and Disclosure of Sensitive Personal Data Subject to your consent where required or as otherwise limited by applicable law, we collect, process, and disclose sensitive personal data for purposes of: providing goods or services as requested; ensuring safety, security, and integrity; countering wrongful or unlawful actions; short term transient use such as displaying first party, non-personalized advertising; performing services for our business, including maintaining and servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing financing, providing analytic services, providing storage, or providing similar services on behalf of our business; activities relating to quality and safety control or product improvement; and other collection and processing that is not for the purpose of inferring characteristics about an individual.

Individual Rights and Requests



Persons with disabilities may obtain this Privacy Notice in alternative format upon request by contacting us via our privacy contact form or calling 866-309-3263. You may, subject to applicable law, make the following requests:

1. To know whether we process your personal data, and to access such personal data



a. If you are a California consumer, you may also request that we disclose to you the following information: i. The categories of personal data we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such personal data;

ii. The business or commercial purpose for collecting, ”sharing,” or “selling” personal data about you;

iii. The categories of personal data about you that we “sold” or “shared” and the categories of third parties to whom we “sold” or “shared” such personal data; and

iv. The categories of personal data about you that we otherwise disclosed, and the categories of third parties to whom we disclosed such personal data.

b. If you are an Oregon consumer, you may also request that we disclose to you the following information:

i. The categories of personal data we process about you; and

ii. The third parties to whom we have disclosed your personal data.

b. If you are a Delaware consumer, you may also request that we disclose to you the categories of third parties to whom we disclosed your personal data.

2. To correct inaccuracies in your personal data.



3. To have your personal data deleted.



4. To receive the specific pieces of your personal data, including a copy of your personal data in a portable format.



5. To opt out of the “sale” of your personal data.



6. To opt out of targeted advertising, including the “sharing” of your personal data for cross-context behavioral advertising.

You have the right not to be unlawfully discriminated against for exercising your privacy rights.



To make a request, please contact us via our privacy contact form or 866-309-3263. We will verify and respond to your request consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the personal data subject to the request. We may decline to honor your request where an exception applies. We may need to request additional information such as further contact details or ID, in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you maintain a password-protected account with us, we may verify your identity through our existing authentication practices for your account and require you to re-authenticate yourself before disclosing or deleting your personal data. If you make a request to delete, we may ask you to confirm your request before we delete your personal data. To request to opt out of any future “sale” of your personal data and/or targeted advertising, including the “sharing” of your personal data for cross-context behavioral advertising, click here.



We also process opt-out preference signals, such as the Global Privacy Control. These signals set your opt-out preferences only for the particular browser or device you are using and any consumer profile that we can associate with that browser or device. For information about how to use the Global Privacy Control, please visit https://globalprivacycontrol.org/. Appeal Process To the extent available under applicable law, if we refuse to take action on your request, you may appeal this refusal within a reasonable period after you have received notice of the refusal. You may file an appeal by contacting us via our privacy contact form or 866-309-3263.

Authorized Agents If an agent would like to make a request on your behalf as permitted under applicable law, the agent may use the submission methods noted in the section entitled “Individual Rights and Requests.” We will process the agent’s request consistent with applicable law. As part of our verification process, we may request that the agent provide, as applicable, proof concerning their status as an authorized agent. In addition, we may require that you verify your identity as described in the section entitled “Individual Rights and Requests” or confirm that you provided the agent permission to submit the request. California Shine the Light If you prefer that we discontinue sharing your personal data on a going-forward basis with third parties (including our affiliates) for their direct marketing purposes, you may opt out of this sharing by contacting us via our privacy contact form or by calling 866-309-3263.

Linked Websites The transmission of information via the Internet or e-mail is not completely secure. Although we will do our best to protect personal data that you submit to us, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted to our site; any transmission is at your own risk. Once we have received your data, we will use commercially reasonable procedures and security features to try to prevent unauthorized access.



Our websites and services may contain links to other websites, plug-ins and applications that are not operated by us. If you click a third-party link, you will be directed to that third party's site, which may allow third parties to collect or share data about you. We strongly advise you to review the privacy policy of every site you visit. We have no control over and assume no responsibility for the content, privacy policies or practices of any third-party sites or services.

De-identified Data

Where we maintain or use de-identified data, we will continue to maintain and use that data only in a de-identified form and will not attempt to re-identify the data.



Changes to this Privacy Notice

We may change or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we do, we will post the revised Privacy Notice on this page with a new “Last Updated” date.

