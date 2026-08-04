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Privacy notice

Philips Privacy Notice


Last modified : October 2025

 

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Philips Privacy Notice at a glance

 
  • Introduction and scope
  • Who we are
  • How we use your personal data
  • Global section
  • Country-specific privacy information

Introduction and scope

This privacy notice tells you who we are, what personal data we collect about you, why we collect it, and what we do with it. For the purposes of this Privacy Notice, personal data means any information or set of information that directly or indirectly identifies you, such as your name, email or phone number. This Privacy Notice covers how we handle your personal data when you interact with us in your capacity as consumer, business customer, supplier, business partner, candidate, visitor, research participant, shareholder or other person with a business relationship with us.


Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with this Privacy Notice.

 

For more information on our privacy practices, visit our Philips privacy page.

Who we are


Unless otherwise stated in this Privacy Notice or in other product or service specific privacy notices, the Philips company that determines the purposes and means of the processing of your personal data (hereafter the “controller” of your personal data or equivalent role under applicable data protection law) is Philips International B.V.

Postal address:

c/o Philips - Privacy office (Group Legal)
Prinses Irenestraat 59
1077 WV Amsterdam
Netherlands
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How we use your personal data


If you want to know more about how we process your personal data, just select any of the following activities to find out. Please be aware that some of the activities listed here may not be relevant to you based on the country where you are located.

GLOBAL SECTION


Keep in mind that, unless we need your personal data to comply with laws and regulations, you are not obliged to provide us with your personal data. Of course, if you choose not to do so, in many cases we will not be able to provide you with the products or services you requested or to respond to requests that you may have.

How we protect your personal data


We use organizational, technical and physical measures to protect your personal data, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the processing as well as the potential threats posed. We strive to always ensure the security of your personal data by implementing appropriate management practices such as:
 
  • We implement strict security measures to prevent leakage, destruction, loss, alteration, or misuse of personal data.
  • We limit access to personal data databases to manage them in a secure environment.
  • We regularly conduct training, education, and awareness activities for our employees on the importance of personal data protection, and we provide the necessary and appropriate supervision.

 

We are constantly working to improve these measures to help keep your personal data secure.

How we transfer your personal data between countries
 

Due to our global nature, your personal data may be transferred to or accessed by Philips-affiliated companies or Philips’ trusted third parties around the world. Of course, when we do so, we ensure to comply with laws on the transfer of personal data between countries.


Privacy rights
 

Depending on our reason for processing your personal data and applicable laws, you have certain rights on your personal data. Here we want to make you aware of these privacy rights.
 

  • You have the right to access your personal data. You can ask us for copies of, or information about the personal data that we process about you.
  • You have the right to rectify your personal data. If you think that the personal data we process about you is inaccurate, you can ask us to rectify or correct it. If you want us to rectify your personal data, please tell us what you believe is inaccurate and explain to us how we should correct it.
  • You have the right to delete your personal data. You can ask us to erase the personal data that we process about you. Keep in mind that there might be cases (for example, when we are legally obliged to keep your personal data) where we may not be able to erase your personal data.
  • You have the right to data portability. You can ask us to transfer the information about you (that you have directly given to us) to you, or to another organisation of your choice. Keep in mind that this right only applies in certain circumstances (for example, if we are processing your personal data with automated means and based on your consent).
  •  You have the right to restrict our processing of your personal data. This means that, in certain circumstances, you can ask us to limit the way we use your personal data.
  •  You have the right to object to our processing of your personal data. This means that, in certain circumstances, you can object to the processing of your personal data, as carried out by us.
     

Keep in mind that there may be situations where we are entitled to deny or restrict your privacy rights, for example, when it is necessary to establish, exercise or defend Philips from legal claims or when your request is manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of its repetitive character.
 

At Philips, we aim to give you control over your personal data. Therefore, depending on the activity, you can control your personal data and exercise your privacy rights and choices by yourself, for example by logging in to your Philips account and updating, modifying or deleting your personal data or by unsubscribing to our promotional communications by means of the unsubscribe button (link) included at the bottom of our promotional communications. If you are using our mobile applications, you can easily change your consent status relating to the processing of your personal data in the context of the app, by accessing privacy settings in the app itself.


In all other cases, to exercises your privacy rights, to submit a privacy complaint or to contact our Data Protection Officer, you can contact us via our privacy contact form.

We will do our best to address your request in time and free of charge. In certain cases, we may ask you to verify your identity before acting on your request. Of course, if you are not happy with how we have handled your request, you can make a complaint to the supervisory authority competent for your country or region.


With whom we share your personal data

Unless otherwise stated in this notice, these are the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data:
 

  •  Our Philips-affiliated companies. Due to our global nature, your personal data may be disclosed to other Philips-affiliated companies. Of course, we will make sure that access to your personal data will be granted on a need-to-know basis.
  • Our service providers. We may engage with third party service providers (e.g. IT providers, customer service providers) and ask them to perform certain processing operations on our behalf, such as storing personal data. When we do so, we make sure that these service providers are contractually obliged not to use your personal data for purposes other than those requested by us or required by law.
  • Our business partners: sometimes, we may partner with our business partners to provide you with services, and in this context, we may share your personal data with them. For example, if you purchase a product from our e-shop, we share your information with payment service providers to process the payments.
  • Third parties in connection with corporate transactions: at times, we may be involved in a merger, acquisition, bankruptcy, joint venture, reorganization, sale of assets or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets or stock. In these cases, we may share your personal data with the third party involved in that corporate transaction.
  • Others: for legal reasons, we may also share your personal data with others (such as public and governmental authorities, professional advisors) if we determine that access, use, preservation or disclosure of your personal data is necessary to: 1) comply with applicable laws and regulations or enforceable governmental requests; 2) investigate, prevent or take actions regarding suspected or actual illegal activities or to assist government enforcement agencies; 3) enforce our terms and conditions with you; 4) investigate and defend ourselves against any claims or allegations; 5) protect the security or integrity of our services; 6) exercise or protect the rights and safety of Philips, our Philips customers, personnel or others.


How long we keep your personal data


We delete personal data when it is no longer necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy notice.

In any case, unless indicated otherwise in this Privacy notice, the criteria we use to decide our retention periods include: (i) whether we need your personal data to safeguard our legitimate interest, to perform a contract to which you are subject or to respond to your questions or provide to you the required service or support; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations).

COUNTRY-SPECIFIC PRIVACY INFORMATION


If you are subject to the privacy and data protection laws of any of the countries listed below, the following information applies in addition to the details provided in the general sections of this Privacy Notice. In cases of conflict, the country-specific privacy information will take precedence.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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