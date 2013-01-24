Home
  Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)
    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h. See all benefits

      Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

      99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

      • Purifies rooms up to 49 m²
      • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA filter
      High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

      High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

      Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 49 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

      Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

      Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

      2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

      Air quality display

      Air quality display

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring

      Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

      Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

      Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 2x speed levels: Sleep, Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Smart filter indicator

      Smart filter indicator

      The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Air quality feedback
        Color ring
        Manual speed settings
        3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
        Auto-ambient light
        No
        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        35 dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.6 m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        61 dB

      • Weight and dimensions

        Color(s)
        White, Light grey
        Weight
        2.4 kg
        Dimensions (L*W*H)
        250*250*367

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        20 W
        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;=0.5 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Maintenance

        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Replacement filter HEPA
        HEPA filter FY0194 - 12 months

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        190 m³/h
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 49 m²
        Filtration
        HEPA, Prefilter
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        99.9%
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Particle filtration
        99.5% at 0.003 microns

          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
          • CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
          • *Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.