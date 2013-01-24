Home
2000 Series

Air Purifier

AC2887/30
1 Awards
  • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h. See all benefits

      Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

      99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

      • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
      • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

      High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

      Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

      3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Smart light control

      Smart light control

      Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 56 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      Air quality display

      Air quality display

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

      Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

      Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Smart filter indicator

      Smart filter indicator

      The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Color(s)
        White
        Weight
        7.7 kg
        Dimensions (L*W*H)
        359*240*558

      • Usability

        Manual speed settings
        5 (Sleep, 1, 2, 3, Turbo)
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring, numerical
        Auto-ambient light
        No
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        62 dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        35 dB

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        56 W
        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;1 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Maintenance

        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Replacement filter AC
        AC filter: FY2420 - 12 months
        Replacement filter HEPA
        HEPA filter FY2422 - 24 months

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        333 m³/h
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 79 m²
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        99.9%
        Filtration
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
          • Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
          • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
          • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
          • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.
          • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.