Breath the difference
VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, that can be applied to up to 95m² room. It can effectively remove UFP particles as small as 0.02um* (more than 100 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC.
The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.
With advanced AeraSense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.
Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*
Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.
Long lifetime performance
Sensor touch UI with big numerical display
Large handle for easy carry around
