Search terms

  • Healthy air always Healthy air always Healthy air always

    Water softener

    AC4149

    Healthy air always

    The Philips combi air purifier and humidifier comes with water softener which reduces the amount of minerals from water to minimize scale buildup. It also help to prolong lifetime of humidification filter.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Water softener

    Similar products

    See all

    Healthy air always

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

    Prolongs lifetime of humidification filter

    Prolongs lifetime of humidification filter

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.116 kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      64 x 54.5 x 64 mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      0.143 kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      90 x 70 x 90 mm

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      Korea
      12 NC (China)
      883 4149 01300

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC4086
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.