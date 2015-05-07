Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2000 Series

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220
1 Awards
  • Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    AMF220
    1 Awards

    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits

    2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits

    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits

    2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

      Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

      • Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
      • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
      Up to 165 m³/h CADR *: purifies rooms up to 42 m² **

      Up to 165 m³/h CADR *: purifies rooms up to 42 m² **

      The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 42 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.

      3-layer HEPA filtration system

      3-layer HEPA filtration system

      HEPA filtration system removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 µm ***. 3-layer system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair. Afterwards, the HEPA filter traps viruses, bacteria, household dust, pet dander, pollen, outdoor pollution, dust mite, mold spores, smoke and other allergens and pollutants. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors.

      Air quality sensor, temperature and filter status

      Air quality sensor, temperature and filter status

      Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.

      Refreshes - clean refreshing air

      Refreshes - clean refreshing air

      Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms experiencing warmer temperatures more comfortable. The fan mode only blows out purified air, ensuring you breathe and enjoy clean and refreshing air at home.

      Warms - pure and cozy warm air

      Warms - pure and cozy warm air

      Ceramic element heats up the air in just 3 seconds to deal with cooler environments quickly. The heater mode only blows out purified air, letting you breathe and enjoy clean and cozy air at home.

      Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

      Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

      Adjustable 350° oscillation enables to circulate the air as you need it across the room.

      3-speed settings for purifying heater and fan modes

      3-speed settings for purifying heater and fan modes

      Choose from 3-speed fan levels: 7.5 W, 15 W and 25 W or 3-speed heat levels: 1250 W, 1500 W and 2200 W. It always delivers purified air in any setting, so you enjoy and breathe pure and clean air.

      3-level setting for lights display, including sleep mode

      3-level setting for lights display, including sleep mode

      3-level setting for lights display. Fully lit option displays a light ring to indicate heater or fan mode and the air quality sensor. Partially lit option shows only the air quality sensor. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.

      Bladeless design for added safety

      Bladeless design for added safety

      Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades, providing added safety.

      Easy operation with magnetic remote controller

      Easy operation with magnetic remote controller

      Magnetic remote control provides simple operation and returns easily to the dock in the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration layers

        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Activated carbon
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        7.2 kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        25 cm x 25 cm X 59 cm
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        31 cm x 30 cm x 64 cm
        Weight of product
        4.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        3-speed fan setting
        7.5-15-25 W
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        3-level heat setting
        1250W-1500W-2200W
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Replacement

        Replacement filter:
        FYM220/30

      • Contents

        Remote control
        Yes
        Integrated filter
        Yes
        3-in-1 Air Purifier
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Display
        LED screen
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Color(s)
        Metallic Black

      • Features

        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Air quality sensor
        Particle (PM2.5)
        User interface
        Yes
        Child safety lock
        Yes
        Auto-off timer
        Yes
        360° purification
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Numerical and Color-coded

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle) *
        150 m³/h
        Particle filtration ***
        99.95% (0.003 um)
        Sound level
        47-61 dB(A)
        Suitable purification area **
        39 m2
        Bacteria filtration level*****
        99 %
        Recommended filter life ******
        24months
        Virus filtration level ****
        99.9%

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products