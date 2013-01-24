Home
Lumea Essential

IPL - Hair removal device

BRI858/04
  Easy, long lasting hair reduction
    Philips Lumea Essential works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. When applied regularly, keeps skin skily-smooth every day. Complete your routine with using the included wet & dry shaver before your IPL treatment.

    See all benefits

      • For use on body and face
      • 20 minutes to treat lower legs
      • 100,000 lamp flashes
      • Bonus: Wet and dry shaver
      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin ) and body parts including legs, arm pits, bikini area, belly and arms.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

      Skin Tone Sensor

      Skin Tone Sensor

      For extra safety the integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle on your skin.

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

      Suitable for different hair and skin types

      Suitable for different hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. This product is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No refill cartridges or gels needed.

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone

      • Application mode

        Corded / cordless use
        Corded
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Slide and Flash
        For easy motion application

      • Application areas

        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip
        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Armpits
        • Bikini

      • Items included

        Bonus
        Wet and Dry electric shaver
        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Adapter
        12V / 550mA

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Armpit
        2 min
        Bikini line
        3 min
        Face areas
        2 min
        Lower leg
        10 min

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

