Lumea Advanced

IPL - Hair removal device

BRI923/60
  Be hair free for at least 3 months*
    Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

    Be hair free for at least 3 months*

    Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Be hair free for at least 3 months*

      At least 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments**

      • For body and face
      • With skin tone sensor
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • + Satin Compact pen trimmer
      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

      Proven safe and effective treatment

      Proven safe and effective treatment

      Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

      Integrated skin tone sensor

      Integrated skin tone sensor

      The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, stomach and arms.

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

      Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

      Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

      With the additional integrated light filter, it can be used for safe treatment of facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and other sensitive areas.

      Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

      Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

      Bikini area attachment for effective treatment of bikini hair. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hair.

      FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

      FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

      The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.

      Special Beauty Edition including Satin Compact pen trimmer

      Special Beauty Edition including Satin Compact pen trimmer

      The on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a descrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For easy motion application
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded

      • Power

        Corded use
        Yes

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Adapter
        24V / 1500mA
        Storage
        Pouch
        Accessory
        Cleaning cloth

      • Application areas

        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip
        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Armpits
        • Bikini

      • Pen trimmer

        Power
        AAA battery
        Ease of use
        Compact handle
        Accessories
        • Eyebrow comb
        • Cleaning brush

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        15 min
        Armpit
        2,5 min
        Face areas
        2 min
        Bikini
        4min

      • Attachments

        Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
        Special treatment bikini hair
        Face attachment (2cm2)
        For use below the eyes
        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
          • * Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.