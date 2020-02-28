Home
Consumer products
Professional healthcare
Other business solutions
Back
Other business solutions
Lighting
Automotive
Hearing solutions
Display solutions
Dictation solutions
About us
Back
About us
About us home
News
Innovation
Environmental, Social and Governance
Investor Relations
Careers
Suppliers
My Philips
Back
My Philips
Log in
Sign up
My profile
Show all my products
Register your product
Log out
Subscribe to our newsletter
1
1
support search icon
Search terms
Get exactly the support you need
View product
Lumea Prestige
IPL hair removal device
BRI950/60
Manuals & documentation
Register product
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Latviešu
Português (Brasil)
Kazakh
Nederlands
Hrvatski
Serbian
Slovenčina
Български
Slovenščina
Svenska
Magyar
Español
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
Español (Latin)
Suomeksi
English (US)
Polski
Arabic
Dansk
Norsk
Čeština
Română
Türkçe
Русский
Português
Français
Deutsch
Lietuvių
Italiano
Persian (Farsi)
Украинский
English
User manual
PDF file, 2.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 10.7 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 10.7 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.4 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.4 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.4 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.4 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.4 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.8 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.8 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.8 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.8 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.2 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.9 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.7 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.7 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 3.7 MB
February 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.2 MB
June 9, 2021
User manual
PDF file, 2.2 MB
June 9, 2021
User manual
PDF file, 5.3 MB
June 9, 2021
User manual
PDF file, 5.3 MB
June 9, 2021
User manual
PDF file, 5.3 MB
June 9, 2021
User manual
PDF file, 5.3 MB
June 9, 2021
Leaflet
PDF file, 1.7 MB
February 28, 2020
Eco passport
PDF file, 138.0 kB
February 28, 2020
No document exists for this language
Show more
Show less
Register your product
Suggested products
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove