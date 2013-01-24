Home
Lumea IPL 9000 Series

IPL hair removal device

BRI957/00
  Be hair-free for 6 months*
    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

      Be hair-free for 6 months*

      with our fastest and most efficient IPL

      • With SenseIQ technology
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SmartSkin sensor
      • Both cordless and corded use
      • 4 intelligent attachments
      IPL technology for home use, developed with dermatologists

      IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. It’s a technology that uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. Light travels to the hair’s root causing the follicle to go into a resting phase and stimulating the hair to be released. Repeat treatments gradually prevent hair from growing back, leaving your skin beautifully hair-free and touchably smooth. Philips Lumea is developed with dermatologists and clinically tested to ensure easy, effective and comfortable treatments even on sensitive areas, all from the comfort of your own home.

      Proven gentle and effective treatment

      Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments***. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal

      Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for a gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas****.

      450,000 flashes in total*****

      Our lamp can flash up to 450.000 times throughout its lifetime***** .

      Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

      Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

      Underarm attachment with curved-out design

      Specially designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm areas, the intelligent underarm attachment is medium-sized with a 3 cm2 window. When the attachment is clicked onto the device it adapts a tailored program for your underarm area. 86% of women satisfied with hair reduction on underarms******.

      Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

      Click on the intelligent bikini attachment and it will adapt a tailored program specifically for that area. It has an optimal 3 cm2 window with a transparent filter for extra comfort and the curved design compliments your body's contours for maximum contact, efficiency and comfort. 78% of women satisfied with hair reduction in bikini area******.

      Body attachment with curved-in design

      The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window: 4.1 cm2. So it's perfect for quickly treating larger body areas like the legs, arms and stomach. In fact you can treat both lower legs in only 8.5 minutes. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment and it adapts a tailored program specifically to your body. 83% of women satisfied with hair reduction on legs******.

      Precision face attachment with extra filter

      The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face******.

      SmartSkin sensor with 5 comfort settings

      Lumea IPL with SenseIQ technology has five easy-to-choose light settings. The SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone then indicates the most comfortable light setting for whichever area you're treating.

      Cordless use

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series is our only cordless IPL, so hard-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way. Plus, being cordless means you can conveniently treat your body hair anywhere in your home.

      Personalize your treatment with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      The free Lumea IPL app helps you to reach better results********. So it’s even easier to get up to six months of long-lasting smooth skin*, all from the comfort of your home. Every step of the way, the intuitive app will give you tips and tricks on your technique. Its personalized treatment programs and adaptive scheduling help you manage your treatments, so they’ll fit perfectly into your routine. In the fastest way possible, you’ll be ready at any moment.

      Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Philips Lumea IPL cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. It is also not suitable for very dark skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand
        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone

      • Application mode

        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use
        Slide and Flash
        For quick application

      • Items included

        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA
        Instructions for use
        User manual

      • Application areas

        Sensitive areas
        • Underarms
        • Bikini
        Face areas
        • Upper lip
        • Chin
        • Jawline
        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Stomach

      • Power

        Power system
        Rechargeable battery

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers 450,000 flashes*****

      • Application time

        Lower legs
        8,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Tailored for underarm area
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for bikini
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 77% on legs, 64% on bikini, 64% on armpits
          • * Median result: 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
          • * * When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
          • * * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * * Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.
          • * * * * * Study conducted in The Netherlands and Austria with 46 women: results after 3 treatments on the legs, bikini, armpits, and 2 treatments on the face
          • * * * * * * Based on cordless usage, window size and curved attachments
          • * * * * * * * Test conducted in 2020, in the UK on 190 respondents