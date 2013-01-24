With a capacity of 120ml the milk foam prepared with the Saeco milk frother will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos.
The whisker and lid of the SAECO milk frother are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning.
The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the SAECO milk frother and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.
Cleaning the SAECO milk frother requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick coating and the smooth surface inside out. The waterproof casing allows washing the milk frother with ease.
The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Saeco milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.
The SAECO milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.
