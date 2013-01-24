Home
Milk frother

CA6502/65
  Perfect milk foam for your coffee
    Milk frother

    CA6502/65
      Perfect milk foam for your coffee

      Dishwasher proof elements for utmost ease of use

      • Non-stick coating
      • Fits 120ml milk
      • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
      • Prepares hot & cold froth
      Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

      With a capacity of 120ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips milk frother will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos.

      Dishwasher proof whisker and lid

      The whisker and lid of the Philips milk frother are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning.

      Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

      The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

      Mechanical whisking for ultimate foam fineness

      Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Philips milk frother and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.

      Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

      Cleaning the Philips milk frother requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick coating and the smooth surface inside out. The waterproof casing allows washing the milk frother with ease.

      360° Base

      The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Philips milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.

      One touch for easy operation

      The Philips milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        151 x 151 x 217 mm
        Weight of product
        0.76 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        130 x 130 x 200 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frothing time
        130 s
        Capacity milk carafe
        120 L
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

