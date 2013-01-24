Home
Philips Saeco

Espresso machine descaler

CA6700/98
Saeco
Saeco
  Perfect protection for your espresso machine
    Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/98
      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Prolonges your machine lifetime

      • 1 descaling cycle

      Maintains the coffee taste over time as in your first cup

      A well maintained coffee machines will ensure quality of coffee is always at its best.

      Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

      The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

      Exclusive formula for safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

      Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

