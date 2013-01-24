Perfectly cleans the milk circuit
EP1220/00R1
EP5345/10R1
SM7685/00
Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.
Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging
Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts (e.g. tubes, Cappuccinatore, Panarello).
