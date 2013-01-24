Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco

Maintenance Accessories

CA6705/60
Saeco
Saeco
  • Perfectly cleans the milk circuit Perfectly cleans the milk circuit Perfectly cleans the milk circuit
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    CA6705/60

    Perfectly cleans the milk circuit

    With Saeco milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    Perfectly cleans the milk circuit

    With Saeco milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

    Perfectly cleans the milk circuit

    With Saeco milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    Perfectly cleans the milk circuit

    With Saeco milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Perfectly cleans the milk circuit

      Keeps milk tubes hygienic and clean

      • Milk Circuit Cleaner
      Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

      Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

      Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.

      Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

      Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

      Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk frothing parts

      Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts (e.g. tubes, Cappuccinatore, Panarello).

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.1 kg
        Quantity
        6 bags of 2 gr.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products