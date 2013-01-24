Home
Philips Saeco

Maintenance kit

CA6706/47
Saeco
Saeco
  All you need for total protection
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Saeco Maintenance kit

    CA6706/47
      All you need for total protection

      Complete Saeco espresso machine maintenance kit

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 2x descaler & 2x water filter
      • 10x oil remover & service kit
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      All you need to perfectly protect your Full Automatic

      The Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups according to water hardness.

      Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        2 Espresso Decalcifier bottles, 2 BRITA INTENZA+ Water filter cartridges, 1 Coffee Oil Remover box containing 10 tablets, 1 Service Kit (including lubricating grease, o-ring gaskets, cleaning brush)

