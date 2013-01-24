Home
  All you need for 6 months total protection
      All you need for 6 months total protection

      Total care of your espresso machine in single pack

      • For Espresso machines
      • 2x AquaClean Filters
      • 6x Milk Cleaner & Oil remover
      • 15gr Grease
      6 months of total protection

      6 months of total protection

      The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Maintains the coffee taste over time as in your first cup

      Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine

      Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

      Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

      Keeps the moving parts of your machine running smoothly

      With the lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        • 15 gr grease
        • 2 x AquaClean
        • 6 coffee oil remover tablets
        • 6 Milk Circuit cleaner sachets

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns