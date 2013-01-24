The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.
AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
With the lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.
Technical specifications