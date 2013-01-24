Home
Philips Saeco

Silicon milk pipe set

CA6802/00
Saeco
Saeco
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Saeco Silicon milk pipe set

    CA6802/00

    With the Saeco silicon milk pipe set CA6802/00 you can ensure a clean and fresh milk system for your Saeco espresso machine. Enjoy cappuccinos and other milk specialties as tasty as ever. See all benefits

    Pipe set for your cappuccinatore or thermal jug

    • for Saeco Espresso machines
    One to use and one to wash

    One to use and one to wash

    The Saeco Milk Pipe Set is dishwasher safe allowing you to always have your espresso machine ready to deliver your preferred coffee specialty.

    No expertise needed

    No expertise needed

    Just follow the instructions to easily replace the milk pipes and connectors of your thermal or cappuccinatore. This set is compatible with all Saeco coffee machines with a thermal or cappuccinatore

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging

      Quantity
      2 silicon pipes + connectors

