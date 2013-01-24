Home
Saeco Moltio

Exchangeable bean container

CA6803/00
Saeco
Saeco
    -{discount-value}

    Experiment with coffee flavors

    You can now change beans with only one click. Enjoy the pleasure of playing with beans and find the perfect fit for every preference and moment of the day. See all benefits

    Experiment with coffee flavors

    Unique Coffee Bean Switcher

    • Transparent black
    • for Moltio espresso machines
    • Switch coffee roasts easily
    Sealed container thanks to its silicon rubber

    Sealed container thanks to its silicon rubber

    The full aromas of your favorite beans will be perfectly preserved thanks to our sealed container

    Stackable/fitting with the fridge for easier storage

    Stackable/fitting with the fridge for easier storage

    Our Bean Switcher is stakable and you can even put it in the refrigerator for easier storage

    Userfriendly unlocking system for easy removal

    The Bean Switcher is very easy to remove thanks to our patented unlocking system.

    UV resistant

    Your beans will be protected from UV light thus guaranteeing perfect freshness

    Simply with fresh water

    Our Bean Switcher is very easy to clean, simply with fresh water

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.4 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Material
      Plastic

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Logistic data

      Products per A-box
      2
      A-box dimensions
      18x18,5x30,5 cm
      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      290x80x170 mm

