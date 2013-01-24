Home
Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile

Welcome Box

CA6810/00
Saeco
Saeco
  It all starts with the best beans
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile Welcome Box

    CA6810/00
      It all starts with the best beans

      Finely selected for your Saeco machine

      • 2 unique coffee blends
      • 70 grams of each blend

      Rich flavours from high altitude beans

      Altitude plays an important role in the coffee bean development. Conditions met at high altitude - temperature, rainfall - ensure a slower growth cycle for coffee trees, thus giving time for the rich flavors to concentrate in the beans

      Selection based on special sensorial attributes

      We carefully combine beans from prime coffee growing regions to give an optimum balance of aroma, body, aftertaste, acidity and visual impact.

      Consistent quality all year long

      We only partner with coffee growers whose beans maintain their distinctive characteristics throughout the year, so you can enjoy the same in-cup quality at all times.

      Thorough screening to ensure pure beans selection

      Screening is carried out immediately after picking to remove unripe, damaged, discoloured or other sub-standard beans. Several additional checks happen throughout the full process to ensure only the right coffee beans end in your machine.

      Each blend roasted individually to perfection

      Individual roasting allows each blend to preserve its intricate wealth of flavours. Each blend is roasted individually and only then mixed in the right proportions to preserve the wealth of flavours

      Unique settings tailored to suit the beans

      Super-Automatic Espresso machines allow you to customize your coffee with endless possibilities. At Saeco we have tried all of them, and selected the ones that extract the best from Caffè Selezione Nobile, so that you can enjoy the most indulgent coffee experience from the first cup.

      Ideal for Espresso and other specialty coffees

      The blend unfolds its unique characteristics in a short, strong espresso. Its personality is also best expressed in speciality coffees such as cappuccino and latte macchiato.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        253 x 232 x 47 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.25 kg
        Weight of product
        0.14 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        100 x 18 x 170 mm

