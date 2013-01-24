Altitude plays an important role in the coffee bean development. Conditions met at high altitude - temperature, rainfall - ensure a slower growth cycle for coffee trees, thus giving time for the rich flavors to concentrate in the beans
We carefully combine beans from prime coffee growing regions to give an optimum balance of aroma, body, aftertaste, acidity and visual impact.
We only partner with coffee growers whose beans maintain their distinctive characteristics throughout the year, so you can enjoy the same in-cup quality at all times.
Screening is carried out immediately after picking to remove unripe, damaged, discoloured or other sub-standard beans. Several additional checks happen throughout the full process to ensure only the right coffee beans end in your machine.
Individual roasting allows each blend to preserve its intricate wealth of flavours. Each blend is roasted individually and only then mixed in the right proportions to preserve the wealth of flavours
Super-Automatic Espresso machines allow you to customize your coffee with endless possibilities. At Saeco we have tried all of them, and selected the ones that extract the best from Caffè Selezione Nobile, so that you can enjoy the most indulgent coffee experience from the first cup.
The blend unfolds its unique characteristics in a short, strong espresso. Its personality is also best expressed in speciality coffees such as cappuccino and latte macchiato.
