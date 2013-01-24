Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile

Coffee beans for espresso

CA6811/25
Saeco
Saeco
  • It all starts with the best beans It all starts with the best beans It all starts with the best beans
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile Coffee beans for espresso

    CA6811/25

    It all starts with the best beans

    The perfect coffee combines the richest beans and the ingenious work of technologies that extract the best from them. At Saeco, we always had the technology to craft every coffee to its best, now we have also selected the ideal coffee beans See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile Coffee beans for espresso

    It all starts with the best beans

    The perfect coffee combines the richest beans and the ingenious work of technologies that extract the best from them. At Saeco, we always had the technology to craft every coffee to its best, now we have also selected the ideal coffee beans See all benefits

    It all starts with the best beans

    The perfect coffee combines the richest beans and the ingenious work of technologies that extract the best from them. At Saeco, we always had the technology to craft every coffee to its best, now we have also selected the ideal coffee beans See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Caffè Selezione Nobile Coffee beans for espresso

    It all starts with the best beans

    The perfect coffee combines the richest beans and the ingenious work of technologies that extract the best from them. At Saeco, we always had the technology to craft every coffee to its best, now we have also selected the ideal coffee beans See all benefits

    It all starts with the best beans

    Finely selected for your Saeco machine

    • Blend of Arabica & Robusta
    • 250 gr

    Rich flavours from high altitude beans

    Altitude plays an important role in the coffee bean development. Conditions met at high altitude - temperature, rainfall - ensure a slower growth cycle for coffee trees, thus giving time for the rich flavors to concentrate in the beans

    Selection based on special sensorial attributes

    We carefully combine beans from prime coffee growing regions to give an optimum balance of aroma, body, aftertaste, acidity and visual impact.

    Consistent quality all year long

    We only partner with coffee growers whose beans maintain their distinctive characteristics throughout the year, so you can enjoy the same in-cup quality at all times.

    Thorough screening to ensure pure beans selection

    Screening is carried out immediately after picking to remove unripe, damaged, discoloured or other sub-standard beans. Several additional checks happen throughout the full process to ensure only the right coffee beans end in your machine.

    Each blend roasted individually to perfection

    Individual roasting allows each blend to preserve its intricate wealth of flavours. Each blend is roasted individually and only then mixed in the right proportions to preserve the wealth of flavours

    Unique settings tailored to suit the beans

    Super-Automatic Espresso machines allow you to customize your coffee with endless possibilities. At Saeco we have tried all of them, and selected the ones that extract the best from Caffè Selezione Nobile, so that you can enjoy the most indulgent coffee experience from the first cup.

    Ideal for Espresso and other specialty coffees

    The blend unfolds its unique characteristics in a short, strong espresso. Its personality is also best expressed in speciality coffees such as cappuccino and latte macchiato.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
      100 x 170 x 60 mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      275 kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      100 x 170 x 60 mm
      Weight of product
      250 kg

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products