Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco AquaClean

Calc and Water filter

CA6903/00
Saeco
Saeco
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups* No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups* No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter

    CA6903/00

    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*. See all benefits

    Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter

    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*. See all benefits

    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*. See all benefits

    Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter

    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

      With each filter you can enjoy up to 625 cups*!

      • For Espresso machines
      • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
      • Improves coffee taste
      • 1x AquaClean Filter
      Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

      Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

      Thanks to the patented flow, the water inside the water filter takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic coffee machine. This ensures a deeper purification for clear water and fine tasting coffee.

      Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

      Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

      Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*. It's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

      Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

      Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

      The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine, so the descaling alarm is automatically deactivated. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

      Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

      Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

      The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before entering your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced timely at machine request, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*

      Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

      Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

      Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in-cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

      Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

      Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

      Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Country of origin
        Switzerland
        Material of the main body
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns