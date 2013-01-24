Thanks to the patented flow, the water inside the water filter takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic coffee machine. This ensures a deeper purification for clear water and fine tasting coffee.
Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*. It's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine, so the descaling alarm is automatically deactivated. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before entering your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced timely at machine request, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*
Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in-cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.
Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.
Technical specifications