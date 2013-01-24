Home
Screw ring for feeding bottle

CP0147
Avent
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    CP0147

    Did you lose the screw ring of your feeding bottle or do you need an additional one? This replacement screw ring ¿ts all Philips Avent Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles (not compatible with the Natural range).

    Did you lose the screw ring of your feeding bottle or do you need an additional one? This replacement screw ring ¿ts all Philips Avent Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles (not compatible with the Natural range).

    Did you lose the screw ring of your feeding bottle or do you need an additional one? This replacement screw ring ¿ts all Philips Avent Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles (not compatible with the Natural range).

    Did you lose the screw ring of your feeding bottle or do you need an additional one? This replacement screw ring ¿ts all Philips Avent Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles (not compatible with the Natural range).

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Connects teat and feeding bottle.

      Find matching products on the specifications tab.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        SCF573
        Fits product types :
        • SCF813
        • SCF796
        • SCF666
        • SCF660
        • SCF625
        • SCF565
        • SCF404
        • SCF403
        • SCF818
        • SCF804
        • SCF793
        • SCF753
        • SCF623
        • SCF816/14
        • SCF407
        • SCF819
        • SCF821
        • SCF803
        • SCF798
        • SCF792
        • SCF680
        • SCF663
        • SCF638
        • SCF566
        • SCF812
        • SCF686
        • SCF683
        • SCF564
        • SCF330
        • SCF405
        • SCF817
        • SCF816
        • SCF801
        • SCF746
        • SCF813/37
        • SCF402
        • SCF400
        • SCF810
        • SCF795
        • SCF755
        • SCF747
        • SCF553
        • SCF551
        • SCF802
        • SCF563
        • SCF562
        • SCF815
        • SCF814
        • SCF811
        • SCF790
        • SCF751
        • SCF561
        • SCF408
        • SCF401
        • SCF560
        • SCF406

