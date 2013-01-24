Home
Automatic milk frother

CP0152

CP0152
  • Cappuccinatore Cappuccinatore Cappuccinatore
    Automatic milk frother

    CP0152

    Cappuccinatore

    Cappuccinatore

Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy.

    Automatic milk frother

    Cappuccinatore

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

    Automatic milk frother

    Cappuccinatore

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 3000
    • Black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8662/01
      • HD8662/09
      • HD8824/01
      • HD8824/09
      • HD8832/01
      • HD8832/09
      • HD8844/01
      • HD8844/09
      • HD8862/01
      • HD8862/09
      • HD8914/01
      • HD8914/09
      • HD8924/01
      • HD8924/09
      • HD8844/11
      • HD8844/19

