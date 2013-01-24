Home
Milk container

CP0154
  • Milk container Milk container Milk container
    Milk container

    CP0154

    Milk container

    This transparent milk container is compatible with the complete milk carafe of Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series,Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Milk container

    Milk container

    Milk container

    Milk container

    Milk container

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Milk container

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
        • HD8652/51
        • HD8652/59
        • HD8652/91
        GranBaristo series
        • HD8966/11
        • HD8967/01
        • HD8968/01

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        HD8652/91
        Fits product type
        • HD8964
        • HD8965
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP4050/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types :
        • HD8847
        • HD8834
        • HD8917

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

