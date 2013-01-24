Home
Lid of milk carafe

CP0156
    Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe.Compatible with Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series,Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe.Compatible with Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series,Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        GranBaristo series
        • HD8966/11
        • HD8967/01
        • HD8968/01

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        HD8763/18
        Fits product type
        • HD8964
        • HD8965
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP4050/00
        • SM3061/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types :
        • HD8847
        • HD8834
        • HD8917

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

