Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Brew group

CP0160
  • The black heart of your espresso machine The black heart of your espresso machine The black heart of your espresso machine
    -{discount-value}

    Brew group

    CP0160

    The black heart of your espresso machine

    The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: here the coffee brewing actually happens! The part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Brew group

    The black heart of your espresso machine

    The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: here the coffee brewing actually happens! The part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    The black heart of your espresso machine

    The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: here the coffee brewing actually happens! The part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Brew group

    The black heart of your espresso machine

    The brewing group is the essential part of your espresso machine: here the coffee brewing actually happens! The part is easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    The black heart of your espresso machine

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 4000
    • Black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types :
      • HD8841
      • HD8844
      • HD8847

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products