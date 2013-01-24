Coffee measuring scoop
This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
EP5345/10R1
SM7685/00
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Suitable for:
Replaceable part