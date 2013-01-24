Home
Coffee measuring scoop

CP0164
    This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits

    This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • For Espresso machines
      • Black
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        XELSIS Model Year 2017
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7682/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM7581/04
        • SM7684/04
        • SM7685/04
        • SM7685/07

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8662/01
        • HD8753/84
        • HD8855/01
        • HD8855/09
        • HD8856/08
        • HD8900/11

