Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Drip tray

CP0165
  • Dip tray Dip tray Dip tray
    -{discount-value}

    Drip tray

    CP0165

    Dip tray

    This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Dip tray

    This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device See all benefits

    Dip tray

    This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Dip tray

    This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device See all benefits

    Dip tray

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 4000
    • Black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8825/09
      • HD8826/09
      Fits product types :
      • HD8821
      • HD8824
      • HD8841
      • HD8844
      • HD8828
      • HD8831
      • HD8832

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products