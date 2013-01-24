Home
Brew group

CP0208
    CP0208

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Intelia series See all benefits

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Rinse and grease regularly

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8749/01
      • HD8749/11
      • HD8756/01
      • HD8756/09
      • HD8777/11
      Fits product type
      • HD8900
      • HD8902
      • HD8904
      • HD8906
      • HD8751/xx
      • HD8752/xx
      • HD8755/xx
      • HD8770/xx
      • HD8880/xx
      • HD8881/xx

