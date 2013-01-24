Home
Drip tray cover

CP0223
    This stainless steel grate is to cover the drip tray of your espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
    • stainless steel

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HD8927
      • HD8928
      Fits product types :
      HD8917

