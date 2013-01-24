Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PicoBaristo

Complete milk carafe

CP0225
  • Complete carafe kit Complete carafe kit Complete carafe kit
    -{discount-value}

    PicoBaristo Complete milk carafe

    CP0225

    Complete carafe kit

    Carafe to be used for Picobaristo espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

    PicoBaristo Complete milk carafe

    Complete carafe kit

    Carafe to be used for Picobaristo espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

    Complete carafe kit

    Carafe to be used for Picobaristo espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

    PicoBaristo Complete milk carafe

    Complete carafe kit

    Carafe to be used for Picobaristo espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

    Complete carafe kit

    • Transparent

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      HD8927/09
      Fits product type
      • HD8927
      • HD8928

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products