Water Spout

CP0227
    This removable water spout dispenses hot water. Compatible with Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000Series. See all benefits

    This removable water spout dispenses hot water. Compatible with Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000Series. See all benefits

    This removable water spout dispenses hot water. Compatible with Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000Series. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Water Spout

      Check specifications tab for compatible products

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • HD8927
        • HD8928
        • HD8915/01
        • HD8915/09
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8922/01
        • HD8922/09
        • HD8925/01
        • HD8925/09
        • SM3061/00
        • HD8916
        • HD8918
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types :
        HD8917

