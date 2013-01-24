Home
Espresso

Water container

CP0228
    Espresso Water container

    CP0228

    Water tank

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with Picobaristo,Incanto;Philips 3100,Philips 4000,EP Series & SM Series,Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Transparent
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • HD8927
        • HD8924
        • HD8915/01
        • HD8915/09
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8925/01
        • HD8925/09
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP4010/00
        • EP4050/00
        • SM3061/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        • EP5330
        • EP5331
        • EP5333
        • EP5334
        • EP5335
        • EP5930
        • EP5934
        Fits Coffee Product
        EP3559/10
        Fits product types :
        • HD8911
        • HD8914
        • HD8917

