GranBaristo

Coffee grounds container

CP0238
    GranBaristo Coffee grounds container

    CP0238

    Dump box

    This black dump box is meant for the storage of used coffee. See all benefits

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Espresso
    • Black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HD8964
      • HD8965
      • HD8966
      • HD8967
      • HD8968
      • HD8969
      • HD8975
      • HD8977
      • HD8978

