Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Milk tube

CP0321
  • Milk tube Milk tube Milk tube
    -{discount-value}

    Milk tube

    CP0321

    Milk tube

    Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits

    Milk tube

    Milk tube

    Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits

    Milk tube

    Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits

    Milk tube

    Milk tube

    Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits

    Milk tube

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Philips 2100 series
    • Easy cappuccino

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
      • HD8652/51
      • HD8652/59
      • HD8652/91

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8654/59
      • HD8662/01
      • HD8662/09
      • HD8665/09
      • HD8749/01
      • HD8749/11
      • HD8750/11
      • HD8750/18
      • HD8750/19
      • HD8750/81
      • HD8750/88
      • HD8750/99
      • HD8751/14
      • HD8751/95
      • HD8752/41
      • HD8752/49
      • HD8752/71
      • HD8752/84
      • HD8752/85
      • HD8752/95
      • HD8752/99
      • HD8755/01
      • HD8755/02
      • HD8761/01
      • HD8761/09
      • HD8761/18
      • HD8761/26
      • HD8762/01
      • HD8762/19
      • HD8764/02
      • HD8766/01
      • HD8766/09
      • HD8767/01
      • HD8768/01
      • HD8768/08
      • HD8768/09
      • HD8768/21
      • HD8768/29
      • HD8769/01
      • HD8769/09
      • HD8769/11
      • HD8769/19
      • HD8770/10
      • HD8779/01
      • HD8780/01
      • HD8821/01
      • HD8821/09
      • HD8821/11
      • HD8822/09
      • HD8824/01
      • HD8824/09
      • HD8825/09
      • HD8826/09
      • HD8831/11
      • HD8832/01
      • HD8832/09
      • HD8841/01
      • HD8841/09
      • HD8841/11
      • HD8842/09
      • HD8844/01
      • HD8844/09
      • HD8861/11
      • HD8862/01
      • HD8862/09
      • HD8865/09
      • HD8880/09
      • HD8881/09
      • HD8885/09
      • HD8888/19
      • HD8900/01
      • HD8904/01
      • HD8911/21
      • HD8912/09
      • HD8913/11
      • HD8914/01
      • HD8914/09
      • HD8924/01
      • HD8924/09

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products